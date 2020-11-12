Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co Buys Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Apple Inc, Sells Pembina Pipeline Corp, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Colliers International Group Inc

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Bank of America Corp, sells Pembina Pipeline Corp, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Colliers International Group Inc, Wells Fargo, 3M Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co. As of 2020Q3, Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co owns 122 stocks with a total value of $815 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BMO, BNS, AAPL, AMZN, BAC, APD, RTX, BRK.B, AEM, BDX, WM, ABT, AEP, CRM, UNP, AQN, VRSK,

BMO, BNS, AAPL, AMZN, BAC, APD, RTX, BRK.B, AEM, BDX, WM, ABT, AEP, CRM, UNP, AQN, VRSK, Added Positions: ENB, NTR, CM, SJR, BCE, DOOO, V, CAE, SHOP, DD, PFE, QSR, MA, DHR, UNH, FTV, CNQ, CSCO, TEL, MCD, HD, PGR, PG, MDLZ, ORCL, MRK, MDT, TMO, LIN, VZ, NEE, CPG, AMT, FB, CME,

ENB, NTR, CM, SJR, BCE, DOOO, V, CAE, SHOP, DD, PFE, QSR, MA, DHR, UNH, FTV, CNQ, CSCO, TEL, MCD, HD, PGR, PG, MDLZ, ORCL, MRK, MDT, TMO, LIN, VZ, NEE, CPG, AMT, FB, CME, Reduced Positions: TD, PBA, CP, MFC, FTS, CIGI, WFC, MSFT, EL, TRI, SU, WPM, UPS, JPM, DE, AGG, CCJ, RBA, PEP, CL, BNDX, IGSB,

TD, PBA, CP, MFC, FTS, CIGI, WFC, MSFT, EL, TRI, SU, WPM, UPS, JPM, DE, AGG, CCJ, RBA, PEP, CL, BNDX, IGSB, Sold Out: RDY, MMM, T, BPY, BEPC,

For the details of BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bank+of+nova+scotia+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 1,216,737 shares, 10.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 983,392 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.03% Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 390,476 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76% Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 689,231 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. New Position BCE Inc (BCE) - 754,691 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47%

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co initiated holding in Bank of Montreal. The purchase prices were between $52.13 and $63.75, with an estimated average price of $57.9. The stock is now traded at around $66.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.94%. The holding were 689,231 shares as of .

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co initiated holding in Bank of Nova Scotia. The purchase prices were between $39.85 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.96. The stock is now traded at around $46.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 732,570 shares as of .

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 114,455 shares as of .

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3110.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 3,659 shares as of .

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $26.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 140,888 shares as of .

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $243.75 and $310.31, with an estimated average price of $287.22. The stock is now traded at around $265.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,221 shares as of .

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co added to a holding in BRP Inc by 63.09%. The purchase prices were between $41.08 and $57.34, with an estimated average price of $47.85. The stock is now traded at around $49.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 21,337 shares as of .

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 20.58%. The purchase prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38. The stock is now traded at around $925.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,465 shares as of .

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co sold out a holding in Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. The sale prices were between $51.39 and $72.41, with an estimated average price of $59.48.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co sold out a holding in Brookfield Property Partners LP. The sale prices were between $10.2 and $12.16, with an estimated average price of $11.42.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The sale prices were between $40.72 and $58.6, with an estimated average price of $49.7.