Water Island Capital Llc Buys Acacia Communications Inc, Noble Energy Inc, Willis Lease Finance Corp, Sells LogMeIn Inc, Tiffany, Legg Mason Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Water Island Capital Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Acacia Communications Inc, Noble Energy Inc, Willis Lease Finance Corp, National General Holdings Corp, GCI Liberty Inc, sells LogMeIn Inc, Tiffany, Legg Mason Inc, Advanced Disposal Services Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Water Island Capital Llc. As of 2020Q3, Water Island Capital Llc owns 73 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WLFC, NGHC, GLIBA, VAR, AIMT, MNTA, IMMU, MXIM, VRTU, WPX, VSLR, BMCH, PFNX, RST, TDOC, MOBL, AKCA, HUD, CBMG, MR, TRNE, FUSE.U, IAC, FEAC, OXFD, LFAC, TGNA, FREE, PCPL, ELY, RNR, LOAK, OAC, CFFA, CXO, NAVPD.PFD, LVGO, AMRN,

WLFC, NGHC, GLIBA, VAR, AIMT, MNTA, IMMU, MXIM, VRTU, WPX, VSLR, BMCH, PFNX, RST, TDOC, MOBL, AKCA, HUD, CBMG, MR, TRNE, FUSE.U, IAC, FEAC, OXFD, LFAC, TGNA, FREE, PCPL, ELY, RNR, LOAK, OAC, CFFA, CXO, NAVPD.PFD, LVGO, AMRN, Added Positions: ACIA, NBL, GRUB, DLPH, CBB, ACM, GILT, CLGX, MPC, CNX, OXY, CLDR, PE,

ACIA, NBL, GRUB, DLPH, CBB, ACM, GILT, CLGX, MPC, CNX, OXY, CLDR, PE, Reduced Positions: TIF, WMGI, AMTD, PACB, UN, FIT, QGEN, ETFC, HCAC, PRTK, WCC, AVYA, CHX, ARCH, MTNB, BTE,

TIF, WMGI, AMTD, PACB, UN, FIT, QGEN, ETFC, HCAC, PRTK, WCC, AVYA, CHX, ARCH, MTNB, BTE, Sold Out: LOGM, LM, ADSW, WLTW, PTLA, IBKC, GRAF, FSCT, PCG, FNF, UBER, DPHC, HRI, CNXM, TPCO, TECK, MEET,

For the details of WATER ISLAND CAPITAL LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/water+island+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) - 2,554,978 shares, 11.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04% TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD) - 2,349,279 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.72% Acacia Communications Inc (ACIA) - 1,143,544 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20316.78% Noble Energy Inc (NBL) - 8,467,038 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19364.46% Willis Lease Finance Corp (WLFC) - 312,498 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. New Position

Water Island Capital Llc initiated holding in Willis Lease Finance Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.45 and $28.1, with an estimated average price of $21.73. The stock is now traded at around $26.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.69%. The holding were 312,498 shares as of .

Water Island Capital Llc initiated holding in National General Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.41 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $34.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.65%. The holding were 1,920,524 shares as of .

Water Island Capital Llc initiated holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.49 and $83.62, with an estimated average price of $78.72. The stock is now traded at around $86.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 544,468 shares as of .

Water Island Capital Llc initiated holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.49 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $173.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 236,602 shares as of .

Water Island Capital Llc initiated holding in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $34.45, with an estimated average price of $21.43. The stock is now traded at around $34.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 1,062,245 shares as of .

Water Island Capital Llc initiated holding in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $52.49, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 615,540 shares as of .

Water Island Capital Llc added to a holding in Acacia Communications Inc by 20316.78%. The purchase prices were between $66.82 and $68.71, with an estimated average price of $67.81. The stock is now traded at around $68.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.69%. The holding were 1,143,544 shares as of .

Water Island Capital Llc added to a holding in Noble Energy Inc by 19364.46%. The purchase prices were between $8.49 and $10.97, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $8.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.28%. The holding were 8,467,038 shares as of .

Water Island Capital Llc added to a holding in GrubHub Inc by 95.18%. The purchase prices were between $68.52 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $72.02. The stock is now traded at around $72.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 552,378 shares as of .

Water Island Capital Llc added to a holding in AECOM by 99.25%. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $38.09. The stock is now traded at around $47.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 93,150 shares as of .

Water Island Capital Llc added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 48.39%. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $35.13. The stock is now traded at around $34.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 23,000 shares as of .

Water Island Capital Llc added to a holding in Cloudera Inc by 29.41%. The purchase prices were between $10.63 and $13.86, with an estimated average price of $11.6. The stock is now traded at around $10.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 44,000 shares as of .

Water Island Capital Llc sold out a holding in LogMeIn Inc. The sale prices were between $85.36 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.76.

Water Island Capital Llc sold out a holding in Legg Mason Inc. The sale prices were between $49.71 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $49.88.

Water Island Capital Llc sold out a holding in Advanced Disposal Services Inc. The sale prices were between $29.92 and $30.25, with an estimated average price of $30.14.

Water Island Capital Llc sold out a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The sale prices were between $194.6 and $216.17, with an estimated average price of $204.14.

Water Island Capital Llc sold out a holding in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $18.03, with an estimated average price of $18.03.

Water Island Capital Llc sold out a holding in IBERIABANK Corp. The sale prices were between $43.08 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $43.08.