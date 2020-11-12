Sfmg, Llc Buys First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, FirstEnergy Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Plano, TX, based Investment company Sfmg, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, FirstEnergy Corp, ISHARES TRUST, CVS Health Corp, AT&T Inc, sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, IBERIABANK Corp, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sfmg, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Sfmg, Llc owns 179 stocks with a total value of $636 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



FE, MTUM, GOVT, FSKR, DLR, ABT, DE, XEL, ARKK, UPS, AMD, VIG, MINT, ITOT, DKNG, TWTR, FHN, NEE, ETSY, SUNS, UNH, SCHA, EPD, BPMP, OPK, SM, Added Positions: FIXD, CVS, T, IGV, VZ, MSFT, KMB, MRK, GLD, GOOG, ABBV, AAPL, PFE, PYPL, WMT, PG, NVDA, AMZN, QQQ, DIS, PAYX, SPY, BMY, CLX, JPM, BX, AMAT, LLY, MCD, VEEV, DELL, NFLX, SBUX, ARCC, JNJ, IBM, TSLA, CIBR, APO, CBRE, BABA, BSM, ADBE, AZN, MO, ROBO, HD, RTX, ICE, LOW, ECL, PEP, COP, CMCSA, PEG, CVX, PAGP, BTI, LUV, TJX, BLK, STZ, DRI, PM, V, ENS, KSU, HON,

Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) - 1,198,811 shares, 18.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 438,576 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.63% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 142,054 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7% GLDMN SACHS ETF TR (GSLC) - 606,703 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89% ISHARES TRUST (IGV) - 100,491 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.57%

Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.09 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47. The stock is now traded at around $29.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 81,180 shares as of .

Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $132.78 and $156.38, with an estimated average price of $142.8. The stock is now traded at around $150.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 11,060 shares as of .

Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II. The purchase prices were between $12.25 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.28. The stock is now traded at around $15.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 88,749 shares as of .

Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.77 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $27.96. The stock is now traded at around $27.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 48,399 shares as of .

Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.19 and $161.1, with an estimated average price of $149.76. The stock is now traded at around $141.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,833 shares as of .

Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $111.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,293 shares as of .

Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 21.28%. The purchase prices were between $54.84 and $55.79, with an estimated average price of $55.29. The stock is now traded at around $55.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 528,041 shares as of .

Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 711.85%. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23. The stock is now traded at around $69.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 33,018 shares as of .

Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 51.23%. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $28.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 163,225 shares as of .

Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 24.46%. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $60.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 63,335 shares as of .

Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 21.59%. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $79.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 40,883 shares as of .

Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 162.77%. The purchase prices were between $141.89 and $158.84, with an estimated average price of $150.09. The stock is now traded at around $138.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,936 shares as of .

Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in IBERIABANK Corp. The sale prices were between $43.08 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $43.08.

Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $173.64 and $195.6, with an estimated average price of $186.16.

Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02.

Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in Incyte Corp. The sale prices were between $85.07 and $109.69, with an estimated average price of $96.53.

Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in Just Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $5.21 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $11.59.