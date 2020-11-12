  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Sfmg, Llc Buys First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, FirstEnergy Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

November 12, 2020 | About: FIXD +0.35% CVS -0.17% T -1.01% VZ -0.34% MRK -1.48% KMB +0.25% FE -1.54% MTUM -0.27% FSKR -1.3% GOVT +0.53% DLR +0.29% ABT -0.62% IB +0%

Plano, TX, based Investment company Sfmg, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, FirstEnergy Corp, ISHARES TRUST, CVS Health Corp, AT&T Inc, sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, IBERIABANK Corp, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sfmg, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Sfmg, Llc owns 179 stocks with a total value of $636 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SFMG, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sfmg%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SFMG, LLC
  1. Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) - 1,198,811 shares, 18.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
  2. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 438,576 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.63%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 142,054 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7%
  4. GLDMN SACHS ETF TR (GSLC) - 606,703 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (IGV) - 100,491 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.57%
New Purchase: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)

Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.09 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47. The stock is now traded at around $29.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 81,180 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (MTUM)

Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $132.78 and $156.38, with an estimated average price of $142.8. The stock is now traded at around $150.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 11,060 shares as of .

New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp II (FSKR)

Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II. The purchase prices were between $12.25 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.28. The stock is now traded at around $15.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 88,749 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (GOVT)

Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.77 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $27.96. The stock is now traded at around $27.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 48,399 shares as of .

New Purchase: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.19 and $161.1, with an estimated average price of $149.76. The stock is now traded at around $141.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,833 shares as of .

New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $111.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,293 shares as of .

Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 21.28%. The purchase prices were between $54.84 and $55.79, with an estimated average price of $55.29. The stock is now traded at around $55.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 528,041 shares as of .

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 711.85%. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23. The stock is now traded at around $69.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 33,018 shares as of .

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 51.23%. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $28.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 163,225 shares as of .

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 24.46%. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $60.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 63,335 shares as of .

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 21.59%. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $79.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 40,883 shares as of .

Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 162.77%. The purchase prices were between $141.89 and $158.84, with an estimated average price of $150.09. The stock is now traded at around $138.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,936 shares as of .

Sold Out: IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC)

Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in IBERIABANK Corp. The sale prices were between $43.08 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $43.08.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IJH)

Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $173.64 and $195.6, with an estimated average price of $186.16.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (AGG)

Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02.

Sold Out: Incyte Corp (INCY)

Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in Incyte Corp. The sale prices were between $85.07 and $109.69, with an estimated average price of $96.53.

Sold Out: Just Energy Group Inc (JE)

Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in Just Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $5.21 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $11.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of SFMG, LLC. Also check out:

1. SFMG, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SFMG, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SFMG, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SFMG, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)