Wealthquest Corp Buys ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, Boeing Co, SPDR SERIES TRUST

November 12, 2020 | About: IJR -2.14% VOO -0.92% VIG -0.89% EFV -1.85% SPLG -0.95% VOOG -0.72% VHT -0.36% TSLA -1.29% SUB +0.06% SHW -1.22% ELR +0% SPT +5.05%

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Wealthquest Corp (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SPDR SERIES TRUST, VANGUARD ADMIRAL F, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, Boeing Co, SPDR SERIES TRUST, PepsiCo Inc, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealthquest Corp. As of 2020Q3, Wealthquest Corp owns 101 stocks with a total value of $382 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wealthquest Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealthquest+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wealthquest Corp
  1. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VV) - 656,980 shares, 26.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
  2. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 203,143 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 144,067 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.68%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 383,609 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.99%
  5. American Financial Group Inc (AFG) - 343,365 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPLG)

Wealthquest Corp initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $41.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 15,141 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD ADMIRAL F (VOOG)

Wealthquest Corp initiated holding in VANGUARD ADMIRAL F. The purchase prices were between $188.86 and $225.18, with an estimated average price of $203.92. The stock is now traded at around $217.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,712 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VHT)

Wealthquest Corp initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The purchase prices were between $194.1 and $209.76, with an estimated average price of $202.28. The stock is now traded at around $215.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,524 shares as of .

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Wealthquest Corp initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $411.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 598 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (SUB)

Wealthquest Corp initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $107.69 and $108.53, with an estimated average price of $108.11. The stock is now traded at around $107.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,005 shares as of .

New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Wealthquest Corp initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $576.04 and $717.6, with an estimated average price of $654.36. The stock is now traded at around $717.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 330 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJR)

Wealthquest Corp added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 30.79%. The purchase prices were between $65.42 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $71.4. The stock is now traded at around $79.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 128,239 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO)

Wealthquest Corp added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 24.99%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $324.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 15,148 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG)

Wealthquest Corp added to a holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ by 125.85%. The purchase prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $135.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,115 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (EFV)

Wealthquest Corp added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 55.54%. The purchase prices were between $39.83 and $42.77, with an estimated average price of $41.36. The stock is now traded at around $43.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,953 shares as of .

Sold Out: SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (ELR)

Wealthquest Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPTM)

Wealthquest Corp sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $37.97 and $43.65, with an estimated average price of $40.48.

Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Wealthquest Corp sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01.

Sold Out: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHZ)

Wealthquest Corp sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $56.07 and $56.92, with an estimated average price of $56.39.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Wealthquest Corp sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58.



