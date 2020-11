Bessemer Group Inc Buys New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, AMETEK Inc, Visa Inc, Sells iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, CME Group Inc, MSCI JAPAN ETF NEW

Woodbridge, NJ, based Investment company Bessemer Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, AMETEK Inc, Visa Inc, Match Group Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, sells iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, CME Group Inc, MSCI JAPAN ETF NEW, Cisco Systems Inc, McDonald's Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bessemer Group Inc. As of 2020Q3, Bessemer Group Inc owns 1330 stocks with a total value of $33.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of BESSEMER GROUP INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bessemer+group+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,269,231 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 13,446,562 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.84% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 451,853 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 725,443 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.81% Facebook Inc (FB) - 3,601,203 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.05%

Bessemer Group Inc initiated holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.95 and $155.35, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $170.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,018,627 shares as of .

Bessemer Group Inc initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $131.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,230,765 shares as of .

Bessemer Group Inc initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63. The stock is now traded at around $199.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 606,800 shares as of .

Bessemer Group Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.03 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $73.19. The stock is now traded at around $79.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,695,745 shares as of .

Bessemer Group Inc initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.23 and $79.93, with an estimated average price of $68.64. The stock is now traded at around $73.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,074,512 shares as of .

Bessemer Group Inc initiated holding in DBX ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $30.36 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $34.32. The stock is now traded at around $37.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,183,020 shares as of .

Bessemer Group Inc added to a holding in AMETEK Inc by 398.98%. The purchase prices were between $86.26 and $103.08, with an estimated average price of $96.61. The stock is now traded at around $115.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,798,298 shares as of .

Bessemer Group Inc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 20.55%. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $208.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 4,214,030 shares as of .

Bessemer Group Inc added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 2016.83%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $62.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,295,451 shares as of .

Bessemer Group Inc added to a holding in Linde PLC by 33470.99%. The purchase prices were between $214.77 and $260.23, with an estimated average price of $242.24. The stock is now traded at around $255.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 473,351 shares as of .

Bessemer Group Inc added to a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc by 2653.21%. The purchase prices were between $55.75 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.8. The stock is now traded at around $64.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,303,068 shares as of .

Bessemer Group Inc added to a holding in Deere & Co by 8736.57%. The purchase prices were between $156.85 and $221.97, with an estimated average price of $192.83. The stock is now traded at around $248.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 276,408 shares as of .

Bessemer Group Inc sold out a holding in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $8.65 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $9.65.

Bessemer Group Inc sold out a holding in Chimera Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $8.2 and $9.46, with an estimated average price of $8.88.

Bessemer Group Inc sold out a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The sale prices were between $554.88 and $912.86, with an estimated average price of $786.66.

Bessemer Group Inc sold out a holding in SPS Commerce Inc. The sale prices were between $71.1 and $83.65, with an estimated average price of $76.03.

Bessemer Group Inc sold out a holding in MSA Safety Inc. The sale prices were between $109.75 and $134.51, with an estimated average price of $122.29.

Bessemer Group Inc sold out a holding in Translate Bio Inc. The sale prices were between $12.43 and $19.73, with an estimated average price of $15.41.