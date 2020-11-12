Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys VanEck Vectors Vietnam, FIDELITY COV TRS, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

Investment company Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Vietnam, FIDELITY COV TRS, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, INDEXIQ ACTIVE ETF, sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Core Wealth Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. owns 159 stocks with a total value of $100 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 88,612 shares, 29.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 33,432 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.85% ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 45,785 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.95% ISHARES TRUST (IJR) - 115,029 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25% VanEck Vectors Vietnam (VNM) - 411,942 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. New Position

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Vietnam. The purchase prices were between $13.7 and $15.2, with an estimated average price of $14.51. The stock is now traded at around $15.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.14%. The holding were 411,942 shares as of .

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ETF SER SOLUTIONS. The purchase prices were between $27.08 and $30.44, with an estimated average price of $28.66. The stock is now traded at around $30.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,247 shares as of .

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in PACCAR Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.25 and $90.39, with an estimated average price of $84.03. The stock is now traded at around $88.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 243 shares as of .

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $276.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 56 shares as of .

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $174.96 and $206.16, with an estimated average price of $190.1. The stock is now traded at around $205.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 77 shares as of .

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ. The purchase prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $135.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 190 shares as of .

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in FIDELITY COV TRS by 60.02%. The purchase prices were between $53.68 and $55.04, with an estimated average price of $54.56. The stock is now traded at around $54.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 68,809 shares as of .

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 33.14%. The purchase prices were between $54.31 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 85,959 shares as of .

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 36.71%. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 25,903 shares as of .

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in INDEXIQ ACTIVE ETF by 1208.07%. The purchase prices were between $26.98 and $27.57, with an estimated average price of $27.27. The stock is now traded at around $27.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 13,774 shares as of .

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 22.13%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $148.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,374 shares as of .

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 520.00%. The purchase prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $163.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 31 shares as of .

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The sale prices were between $69.88 and $79.29, with an estimated average price of $76.16.

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Convertible Bond. The sale prices were between $71.6 and $84.37, with an estimated average price of $77.94.

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES INC. The sale prices were between $52.55 and $56.68, with an estimated average price of $55.21.

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $100.38 and $113.96, with an estimated average price of $107.89.

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $50.98 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $58.15.

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $76.18 and $86.84, with an estimated average price of $81.04.