Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Buys Check Point Software Technologies, Wix.com, Apple Inc, Sells MSCI SOUTH KOREA ETF, Valero Energy Corp, Cisco Systems Inc

Tel-aviv, L3, based Investment company Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Check Point Software Technologies, Wix.com, Apple Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, KRANESHARES TR, sells MSCI SOUTH KOREA ETF, Valero Energy Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Alteryx Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owns 134 stocks with a total value of $5.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG) - 1,180,546 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.69% SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLF) - 9,730,000 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.22% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 342,700 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.61% Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) - 3,743,342 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.83% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 56,560 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.31%

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd initiated holding in Wix.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $248.25 and $309.59, with an estimated average price of $275.4. The stock is now traded at around $255.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 257,578 shares as of .

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 520,000 shares as of .

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.34 and $100.8, with an estimated average price of $83.05. The stock is now traded at around $106.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 275,000 shares as of .

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd initiated holding in Ciena Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.82 and $60.99, with an estimated average price of $52.51. The stock is now traded at around $42.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 666,000 shares as of .

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd initiated holding in FireEye Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.84 and $15.98, with an estimated average price of $13.66. The stock is now traded at around $14.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,880,000 shares as of .

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.86 and $82.59, with an estimated average price of $66.68. The stock is now traded at around $117.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 268,688 shares as of .

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd added to a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd by 3097.87%. The purchase prices were between $107.92 and $130.58, with an estimated average price of $121.76. The stock is now traded at around $116.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 751,500 shares as of .

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 49.42%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $264.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 493,100 shares as of .

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd added to a holding in KRANESHARES TR by 67.08%. The purchase prices were between $62.24 and $72.85, with an estimated average price of $67.85. The stock is now traded at around $74.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,604,000 shares as of .

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd added to a holding in Invesco Solar ETF by 41.56%. The purchase prices were between $36.78 and $64.79, with an estimated average price of $50.1. The stock is now traded at around $73.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 2,231,000 shares as of .

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 29.61%. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $538.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 342,700 shares as of .

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd added to a holding in The Mosaic Co by 3735.34%. The purchase prices were between $11.68 and $19.26, with an estimated average price of $16.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 2,040,440 shares as of .

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold out a holding in MSCI SOUTH KOREA ETF. The sale prices were between $57.46 and $66.88, with an estimated average price of $62.7.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $43.32 and $59.69, with an estimated average price of $52.42.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $105.71 and $181.98, with an estimated average price of $136.35.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $116.12 and $130.99, with an estimated average price of $124.47.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold out a holding in MSCI BRAZIL ETF. The sale prices were between $27.17 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $30.67.