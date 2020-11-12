Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells Charles Schwab Corp, Boeing Co, Exact Sciences Corp

Beverly Hills, CA, based Investment company Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Danaher Corp, sells Charles Schwab Corp, Boeing Co, Exact Sciences Corp, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. As of 2020Q3, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc owns 104 stocks with a total value of $925 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IWM, DHR,

IWM, DHR, Added Positions: SPY, VTI, TMO, PLD, BAM, EQIX, NFLX, PEP, BLK, ISRG, NVDA, RTX, VOO, VYM,

SPY, VTI, TMO, PLD, BAM, EQIX, NFLX, PEP, BLK, ISRG, NVDA, RTX, VOO, VYM, Reduced Positions: AAPL, BRK.B, DIS, MSFT, CSCO, AMZN, COST, CRM, SCHW, CVX, GOOG, ACN, JNJ, CSX, MA, INTC, MO, MCD, IJH, PANW, TSLA, SPG, BKNG, PPG, NEE, SO, WBA, PM, MMM, JPM, IBM, IJR, VO,

AAPL, BRK.B, DIS, MSFT, CSCO, AMZN, COST, CRM, SCHW, CVX, GOOG, ACN, JNJ, CSX, MA, INTC, MO, MCD, IJH, PANW, TSLA, SPG, BKNG, PPG, NEE, SO, WBA, PM, MMM, JPM, IBM, IJR, VO, Sold Out: BA, EXAS,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 786,016 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.43% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 329,464 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,840 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 183,596 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17% Visa Inc (V) - 187,548 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92. The stock is now traded at around $169.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,850 shares as of .

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $177.16 and $215.33, with an estimated average price of $200.25. The stock is now traded at around $232.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of .

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 149.48%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $353.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,718 shares as of .

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 116.32%. The purchase prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12. The stock is now traded at around $180.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,411 shares as of .

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 22.39%. The purchase prices were between $359.77 and $441.52, with an estimated average price of $412.38. The stock is now traded at around $486.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,495 shares as of .

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $72.92 and $102.01, with an estimated average price of $86.19.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6.