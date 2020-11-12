SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Investment company SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, FIRST TR EXCHANGE during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SRS Capital Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. owns 633 stocks with a total value of $585 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IWD, IWS, SUSA, QLTA, GOVT, AMAT, SH, QID, GCP, AON, IYK, ONEM, FSKR, DKNG, SNOW, EA, IBB, CMA, CLX, IYH, FSLY, IYW, NOBL, CDNS, ATRI, RYT, SCHZ, AZN, XSW, OPK, MTCH, JCI, MCK, INSG, OSTK, PNW, PLUG, WDC, XRX, GILD, TEL, CHTR, TRIP, PNR, FHN, USFD, PK, KERN, FMCI,

LQD, IWN, SHV, VBK, MBB, IGSB, TIP, QLD, SHM, IWP, IWO, BSV, FPE, HDV, VTI, VYM, VB, BIV, SCHP, MMM, CSCO, XOM, LH, PFE, TMO, CABO, DOW, IVW, SLYV, SSO, USMV, VBR, VGIT, VOT, A, AMZN, AMT, BA, KMX, CHDN, DECK, ENTG, GD, IDXX, MLM, NVDA, PRGO, PG, ROP, SBUX, TOT, VMC, WCN, XEL, ZYXI, HEI.A, DG, HCA, KEYS, BKI, TDOC, LW, NIO, IAU, IEI, SOXX, XBI, XMLV, XSLV, CB, PLD, ASML, ADBE, Y, AB, ALL, MO, AXP, ABC, ANSS, ADP, AVY, BCE, BP, BAC, CBRE, CP, COF, CAH, CVX, CI, CINF, C, CTXS, CSGP, DXC, COP, CPRT, DHR, ECL, EIX, LLY, EPD, EEFT, FAST, FR, FULT, HDB, HAS, HPQ, HRL, ILMN, IMAX, TT, INTC, ISRG, JPM, MDLZ, LVS, LNC, MBI, MGA, MRO, MKL, MAR, MCD, SPGI, MTD, MCO, NRG, NGG, NEU, ODFL, ORCL, PBCT, BKNG, PFG, PGR, O, RMD, RCL, SBAC, SLM, CRM, STX, SPG, LUV, SWK, STE, SYY, TGT, TECH, TFX, TXN, TSCO, TYL, TSN, UNF, UPS, UNH, MTN, VAR, DIS, WTM, ET, TDG, MA, AWI, BR, PRO, MELI, V, PM, KDP, AVGO, VRSK, ST, PBA, SSNC, TSLA, ENV, POST, QLYS, ABBV, ICLR, HDS, CDW, VEEV, JD, AXTA, STOR, ENR, KHC, RACE, HPE, DLTH, TEAM, AGR, TWLO, BL, OKTA, ALC, UBER, CTVA, CRWD, AOA, AOM, AOR, BND, DIA, FBND, GSY, IDV, IFGL, IJH, IJR, ITOT, JNK, KBE, QYLD, SPAB, VGSH, XLK, Reduced Positions: IWF, IEF, IVE, EMLP, VTV, GOOG, AAPL, MSFT, FB, GOOGL, VOO, AMGN, BBY, HD, ROK, BX, SPTS, VEA, BMY, HUM, WMB, AGG, PFF, SCHD, T, BAX, DLTR, JNJ, MRK, TJX, VZ, WPC, IWM, PGX, QQQE, VIG, VNQ, VTEB, CVS, DD, HON, MDT, TSM, UVSP, WMT, LULU, SHOP, ROKU, DVY, MDY, MDYG, PGF, PSK, SCHF, SCHX, SHY, SPLV, VDE, VXF, ALB, ARE, APH, BDX, CSX, CNI, CRI, COST, DVA, EWBC, EW, EME, EQIX, FDS, FDX, FNF, HXL, IBM, IEX, J, LOW, MAA, MHK, NKE, OXY, PNC, PVH, PXD, PRU, ROST, SAP, SEIC, SNY, SHW, UAL, USB, UNP, RTX, WAB, DAL, DFS, G, CIT, FRC, AL, SPLK, ZTS, TWTR, BABA, NTB, BYND, WORK, EEM, FM, FV, FXU, IEFA, IVV, QUAL, SCHE, SPHD, USO, VT, XLE,

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 301,165 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.46% ISHARES TRUST (IWP) - 182,791 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.75% ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 228,615 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24015.51% ISHARES TRUST (IWO) - 128,666 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 478,156 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.62%

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $110.59 and $123.5, with an estimated average price of $117.94. The stock is now traded at around $127.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.43%. The holding were 219,161 shares as of .

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $74.39 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $88.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.24%. The holding were 306,997 shares as of .

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $134.26 and $157, with an estimated average price of $144.38. The stock is now traded at around $154.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,860 shares as of .

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $57.71 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $58.44. The stock is now traded at around $57.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,189 shares as of .

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.77 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $27.96. The stock is now traded at around $27.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,932 shares as of .

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63. The stock is now traded at around $199.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 253 shares as of .

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 24015.51%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $135.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.25%. The holding were 228,615 shares as of .

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 58885.16%. The purchase prices were between $91.05 and $107.65, with an estimated average price of $101.04. The stock is now traded at around $114.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 242,429 shares as of .

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 55.46%. The purchase prices were between $110.7 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $110.72. The stock is now traded at around $110.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 301,165 shares as of .

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 107.12%. The purchase prices were between $197.81 and $223.21, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $235.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 19,287 shares as of .

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 20.91%. The purchase prices were between $49.76 and $50.06, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $49.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 84,611 shares as of .

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 92.10%. The purchase prices were between $82.75 and $181.54, with an estimated average price of $131.07. The stock is now traded at around $97.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,560 shares as of .

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $164.87 and $172.33, with an estimated average price of $168.14.

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl Div Inc Fd. The sale prices were between $14.29 and $15.98, with an estimated average price of $15.1.

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $28.12 and $30.34, with an estimated average price of $29.6.

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $33.02 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $34.79.

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid Portfolio. The sale prices were between $108.56 and $125.07, with an estimated average price of $118.2.

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Nutrien Ltd. The sale prices were between $31.26 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $36.37.