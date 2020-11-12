Investure, LLC Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, Camden Property Trust, Sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES INC

Charlottesville, VA, based Investment company Investure, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, Camden Property Trust, AvalonBay Communities Inc, Invitation Homes Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES INC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investure, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Investure, LLC owns 12 stocks with a total value of $663 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 1,039,758 shares, 48.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.31% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 1,522,932 shares, 39.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.55% Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) - 103,070 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.53% Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) - 424,800 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.49% Camden Property Trust (CPT) - 130,350 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 103.20%

Investure, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 23.31%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $324.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.13%. The holding were 1,039,758 shares as of .

Investure, LLC added to a holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc by 100.53%. The purchase prices were between $109.36 and $119.65, with an estimated average price of $115.31. The stock is now traded at around $128.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 103,070 shares as of .

Investure, LLC added to a holding in Camden Property Trust by 103.20%. The purchase prices were between $86.6 and $93.81, with an estimated average price of $90.06. The stock is now traded at around $99.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 130,350 shares as of .

Investure, LLC added to a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc by 102.63%. The purchase prices were between $145.72 and $162.1, with an estimated average price of $153.26. The stock is now traded at around $166.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 77,100 shares as of .

Investure, LLC added to a holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 97.49%. The purchase prices were between $26.44 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $28.51. The stock is now traded at around $28.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 424,800 shares as of .

Investure, LLC added to a holding in Equity Residential by 108.84%. The purchase prices were between $50.51 and $60.83, with an estimated average price of $55.44. The stock is now traded at around $58.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 208,000 shares as of .