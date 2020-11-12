Biltmore Family Office, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, ETF MANAGERS TRUST, Apple Inc, Sells VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Investment company Biltmore Family Office, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ETF MANAGERS TRUST, Apple Inc, ISHARES GOLD TRUST, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, International Business Machines Corp, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Biltmore Family Office, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Biltmore Family Office, LLC owns 163 stocks with a total value of $176 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: QLTA, IPAY, NKE, MDLZ, DOW, PNQI, PHO, KRE,

QLTA, IPAY, NKE, MDLZ, DOW, PNQI, PHO, KRE, Added Positions: AAPL, IAU, SHY, ROBO, PHYS, MUB, VOO, CCI, VO, XLK, PYPL, TSI, RESI,

AAPL, IAU, SHY, ROBO, PHYS, MUB, VOO, CCI, VO, XLK, PYPL, TSI, RESI, Reduced Positions: EFA, ABT, VV, SCZ, IBM, CVX, IJH, IJR, SYK, UNP, ABBV, DIS, PG, XOM, EL, SPLV, MSFT, MDT, EFX, WMT, RYT, FB, BRK.B, XLC, VYM, VIG, K, VB, XBI, AMZN, SPY, EFAV, VOE, T, MCD, TIP, AAMC, CMF, CLDR, ORCL, INTC, PFF, ILF, IGIB, VTI, LOW, XMLV,

EFA, ABT, VV, SCZ, IBM, CVX, IJH, IJR, SYK, UNP, ABBV, DIS, PG, XOM, EL, SPLV, MSFT, MDT, EFX, WMT, RYT, FB, BRK.B, XLC, VYM, VIG, K, VB, XBI, AMZN, SPY, EFAV, VOE, T, MCD, TIP, AAMC, CMF, CLDR, ORCL, INTC, PFF, ILF, IGIB, VTI, LOW, XMLV, Sold Out: ANGL, CB, BKNG, CVS, RTX, D, XRAY, FNDF, TFC, BEN, NSC, DEO, BKD, SCHB, HTBX, RSP,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 137,041 shares, 9.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.38% ISHARES GOLD TRUST (IAU) - 817,581 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.27% EXCHANGE TRADED CO (ROBO) - 210,303 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.57% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,012 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.43% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VV) - 35,813 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.96%

Biltmore Family Office, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $57.71 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $58.44. The stock is now traded at around $57.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 92,926 shares as of .

Biltmore Family Office, LLC initiated holding in ETF MANAGERS TRUST. The purchase prices were between $49.8 and $57.67, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $57.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 91,927 shares as of .

Biltmore Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $126.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,971 shares as of .

Biltmore Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.44 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $51.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,314 shares as of .

Biltmore Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.26 and $59.01, with an estimated average price of $55.64. The stock is now traded at around $57.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,735 shares as of .

Biltmore Family Office, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio. The purchase prices were between $181.77 and $222.35, with an estimated average price of $197.33. The stock is now traded at around $213.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 175 shares as of .

Biltmore Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 29.38%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 137,041 shares as of .

Biltmore Family Office, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST by 32.27%. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 817,581 shares as of .

Biltmore Family Office, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 787.63%. The purchase prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 21,454 shares as of .

Biltmore Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 72.63%. The purchase prices were between $14.29 and $16.42, with an estimated average price of $15.25. The stock is now traded at around $14.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 165,025 shares as of .

Biltmore Family Office, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 26.66%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $324.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,953 shares as of .

Biltmore Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $28.12 and $30.34, with an estimated average price of $29.6.

Biltmore Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $113.85 and $136.03, with an estimated average price of $125.61.

Biltmore Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32.

Biltmore Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23.

Biltmore Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9.

Biltmore Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.58 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $78.62.