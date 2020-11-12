Georgetown University Buys Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Apple Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Georgetown University (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells Apple Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, ISHARES TRUST, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Georgetown University. As of 2020Q3, Georgetown University owns 9 stocks with a total value of $64 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: GOOGL, FB, MSFT,

GOOGL, FB, MSFT, Reduced Positions: AMZN,

AMZN, Sold Out: AAPL, SPY, IWD, GOOG,

For the details of Georgetown University's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/georgetown+university/current-portfolio/portfolio

MSCI JAPAN ETF NEW (EWJ) - 373,658 shares, 34.75% of the total portfolio. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ) - 1,119,422 shares, 14.86% of the total portfolio. Range Resources Corp (RRC) - 1,056,221 shares, 11.01% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,751 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.4% Facebook Inc (FB) - 20,324 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 283.91%

Georgetown University added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 2189.61%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1742.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.78%. The holding were 3,526 shares as of .

Georgetown University added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 283.91%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $275.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.2%. The holding were 20,324 shares as of .

Georgetown University added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 211.34%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $215.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.64%. The holding were 25,103 shares as of .

Georgetown University sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02.

Georgetown University sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29.

Georgetown University sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $110.59 and $123.5, with an estimated average price of $117.94.

Georgetown University sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89.