Trivest Advisors Ltd Buys Alibaba Group Holding, NIC Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Sells TAL Education Group, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Alteryx Inc

Investment company Trivest Advisors Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, NIC Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, sells TAL Education Group, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Alteryx Inc, Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trivest Advisors Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Trivest Advisors Ltd owns 8 stocks with a total value of $651 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EGOV, PDD,

EGOV, PDD, Added Positions: BABA,

BABA, Reduced Positions: TAL, MSFT, NVDA, JD, TSLA,

TAL, MSFT, NVDA, JD, TSLA, Sold Out: ZM, AYX, GSX,

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 562,676 shares, 25.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4835.75% JD.com Inc (JD) - 1,945,000 shares, 23.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.59% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 210,000 shares, 17.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.31% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 189,000 shares, 12.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.5% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 315,000 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.19%

Trivest Advisors Ltd initiated holding in NIC Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.42 and $23.1, with an estimated average price of $21.61. The stock is now traded at around $23.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.47%. The holding were 1,680,000 shares as of .

Trivest Advisors Ltd initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.7 and $97.46, with an estimated average price of $85.82. The stock is now traded at around $134.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 190,000 shares as of .

Trivest Advisors Ltd added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 4835.75%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $264.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 24.88%. The holding were 562,676 shares as of .

Trivest Advisors Ltd sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67.

Trivest Advisors Ltd sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $105.71 and $181.98, with an estimated average price of $136.35.

Trivest Advisors Ltd sold out a holding in GSX Techedu Inc. The sale prices were between $57.25 and $131.27, with an estimated average price of $88.55.