Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc Buys United Parcel Service Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, Xilinx Inc, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Automatic Data Processing Inc, CVS Health Corp

Nashville, TN, based Investment company Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys United Parcel Service Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, Xilinx Inc, Exelixis Inc, Qualcomm Inc, sells The Walt Disney Co, Automatic Data Processing Inc, CVS Health Corp, Chevron Corp, Ciena Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc owns 141 stocks with a total value of $715 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NSC, XLNX, EXEL, CSX, JNJ, LITE, K, XPO, UNP, MS,

NSC, XLNX, EXEL, CSX, JNJ, LITE, K, XPO, UNP, MS, Added Positions: UPS, QCOM, SHV, CMCSA, TGT, AJG, IBM, HD, WM, PG, FAST, LMT, PFE, GS, LLY, VZ, USB, BMY, WSM, PAYX, KMB, BAC, NOC, MRK, PSA, WMT, NVS, AMGN, CAT, KO, T, GD, TFX, DOW, C, GIS, HSY, MCHP, OSK, GOOGL, MTB, CTLT, ZION, BAX, BRKR, JPM, DGX, IIVI, FFIV, TSCO, TXT, PEP, FITB, SWKS, GH,

UPS, QCOM, SHV, CMCSA, TGT, AJG, IBM, HD, WM, PG, FAST, LMT, PFE, GS, LLY, VZ, USB, BMY, WSM, PAYX, KMB, BAC, NOC, MRK, PSA, WMT, NVS, AMGN, CAT, KO, T, GD, TFX, DOW, C, GIS, HSY, MCHP, OSK, GOOGL, MTB, CTLT, ZION, BAX, BRKR, JPM, DGX, IIVI, FFIV, TSCO, TXT, PEP, FITB, SWKS, GH, Reduced Positions: CVS, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, TTD, RTX, AVGO, UHS, A, ZS, KEYS, PANW, CRM, PKI, PPL, MAS, LOW, LHCG, ILMN, LHX, ATVI, PEGA, SNPS, HDS, SAIC, CHD, QRVO, BWA,

CVS, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, TTD, RTX, AVGO, UHS, A, ZS, KEYS, PANW, CRM, PKI, PPL, MAS, LOW, LHCG, ILMN, LHX, ATVI, PEGA, SNPS, HDS, SAIC, CHD, QRVO, BWA, Sold Out: DIS, ADP, CVX, CIEN, TJX, SHOP, ZEN, FLIR, SPY,

For the details of MASTRAPASQUA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mastrapasqua+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 336,097 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 183,456 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.11% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,601 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55% Facebook Inc (FB) - 81,555 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 38,682 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $170.85 and $222.94, with an estimated average price of $200.56. The stock is now traded at around $230.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 21,861 shares as of .

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.27 and $111.87, with an estimated average price of $102.54. The stock is now traded at around $127.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 19,300 shares as of .

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Exelixis Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.67 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $23.31. The stock is now traded at around $20.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 76,482 shares as of .

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.54 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $73.95. The stock is now traded at around $89.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 13,719 shares as of .

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $148.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,815 shares as of .

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.25 and $95.56, with an estimated average price of $82.79. The stock is now traded at around $82.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,997 shares as of .

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 1997.83%. The purchase prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $163.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 58,110 shares as of .

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 86.56%. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $143.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 26,598 shares as of .

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 45.30%. The purchase prices were between $110.7 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $110.72. The stock is now traded at around $110.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 29,285 shares as of .

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Target Corp by 25.57%. The purchase prices were between $117.7 and $157.42, with an estimated average price of $137.09. The stock is now traded at around $159.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,437 shares as of .

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 38.07%. The purchase prices were between $115.71 and $128.67, with an estimated average price of $123.08. The stock is now traded at around $114.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,493 shares as of .

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 30.36%. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $37.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 40,684 shares as of .

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Ciena Corp. The sale prices were between $38.82 and $60.99, with an estimated average price of $52.51.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38.