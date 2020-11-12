King Wealth Management Group, LLC Buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Sells Citrix Systems Inc, Novartis AG, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc

Saratoga Springs, NY, based Investment company King Wealth Management Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Alibaba Group Holding, Novo Nordisk A/S, sells Citrix Systems Inc, Novartis AG, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Intel Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, King Wealth Management Group, LLC. As of 2020Q3, King Wealth Management Group, LLC owns 157 stocks with a total value of $384 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: AMAT, FISV, NXPI, ANGO, GMED, EHC, MO, TSLA, GSK, ITGR, TBIO, DHR, PPL, NKE,
- Added Positions: AMD, NVDA, JNJ, BABA, IVV, NVO, WMT, IJR, PG, TEAM, IJJ, LLY, V, HZNP, UNH, AZN, NUVA, GOOGL, DG, MRK, AMGN, COST, ABBV, CRM, ANTM, TGT, LRCX, ED, FB, DBX, HD, ACAD, F, UTHR, FBND, MYL, DIS, TLT, LQD, AGG, AVGO, PFF, PEP, PYPL, IEF, AROW, VZ, RDUS, CSCO, GE,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, NVS, AAPL, BMY, INTC, IBM, LMT, SPY, VMW, IEMG, MA, FTEC, RTX, FXI, IEFA, PFE, XOM, MTB, CAT, DUK, GBAB, CWB, ISTB, BA,
- Sold Out: CTXS, ALXN, C, DGX, TPL, GILD, MYGN, ELGXQ,
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 174,140 shares, 12.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56%
- ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 88,266 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 87,547 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 53,366 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,269 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
King Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $55 and $67.62, with an estimated average price of $61.75. The stock is now traded at around $69.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,450 shares as of .New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
King Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $105.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,524 shares as of .New Purchase: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)
King Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $111.91 and $132.1, with an estimated average price of $121.94. The stock is now traded at around $144.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,504 shares as of .New Purchase: AngioDynamics Inc (ANGO)
King Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in AngioDynamics Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.26 and $12.74, with an estimated average price of $9.5. The stock is now traded at around $11.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Globus Medical Inc (GMED)
King Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Globus Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.26 and $57.82, with an estimated average price of $51.6. The stock is now traded at around $55.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Encompass Health Corp (EHC)
King Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Encompass Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.29 and $69.72, with an estimated average price of $64.49. The stock is now traded at around $69.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of .Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
King Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 52.46%. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $81.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 63,223 shares as of .Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
King Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 23.86%. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $538.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 16,548 shares as of .Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
King Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 23.57%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $148.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 56,364 shares as of .Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
King Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 75.49%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $264.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 8,485 shares as of .Added: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)
King Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S by 149.25%. The purchase prices were between $63.69 and $70.22, with an estimated average price of $66.63. The stock is now traded at around $68.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,702 shares as of .Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
King Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 31.45%. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $142.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 19,051 shares as of .Sold Out: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)
King Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $132.37 and $167.73, with an estimated average price of $142.9.Sold Out: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
King Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $100.51 and $116.57, with an estimated average price of $108.03.Sold Out: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)
King Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $107.05 and $130.01, with an estimated average price of $117.98.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
King Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87.Sold Out: Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL)
King Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Trust. The sale prices were between $441.7 and $602, with an estimated average price of $537.48.Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
King Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4.
