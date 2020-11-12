Hourglass Capital, Llc Buys Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Scorpio Bulkers Inc, United Airlines Holdings Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, ISHARES TRUST, SSGA SPDR S&P 500

Houston, TX, based Investment company Hourglass Capital, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Scorpio Bulkers Inc, United Airlines Holdings Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Mondelez International Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, ISHARES TRUST, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, New York Community Bancorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hourglass Capital, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Hourglass Capital, Llc owns 119 stocks with a total value of $296 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RSP, SALT, MDLZ, UN,

RSP, SALT, MDLZ, UN, Added Positions: GS, UAL, DAL, SLB, HCA, UBER, XLK, MS, T, PFE, WBA, ABBV, WDC, PM, PAYX, IBM, VLO, KMI, C, GSK, ADS, LYB, MCK, NCR, DOW, GM, XOM, VLY, PRU,

GS, UAL, DAL, SLB, HCA, UBER, XLK, MS, T, PFE, WBA, ABBV, WDC, PM, PAYX, IBM, VLO, KMI, C, GSK, ADS, LYB, MCK, NCR, DOW, GM, XOM, VLY, PRU, Reduced Positions: GOOG, AAPL, OEF, SPY, QCOM, FITB, SYY, RDS.B, HD, BHP, CPRI, PBCT, WYND, WY, VZ, SDY, MMM, MO, CXW, COST, GOOGL, MCD, AOS, QQQ, IVZ, INTC, WMT, JNJ, TM, LMT, TAP, F, EEM, IWF,

GOOG, AAPL, OEF, SPY, QCOM, FITB, SYY, RDS.B, HD, BHP, CPRI, PBCT, WYND, WY, VZ, SDY, MMM, MO, CXW, COST, GOOGL, MCD, AOS, QQQ, IVZ, INTC, WMT, JNJ, TM, LMT, TAP, F, EEM, IWF, Sold Out: NYCB,

For the details of HOURGLASS CAPITAL, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hourglass+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 126,296 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.9% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 108,631 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 74,280 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89% Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 41,981 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.79% Morgan Stanley (MS) - 174,618 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.02%

Hourglass Capital, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.38 and $113.96, with an estimated average price of $107.89. The stock is now traded at around $117.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of .

Hourglass Capital, Llc initiated holding in Scorpio Bulkers Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.69 and $16.57, with an estimated average price of $14.03. The stock is now traded at around $12.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 88,500 shares as of .

Hourglass Capital, Llc initiated holding in Unilever NV. The purchase prices were between $51.96 and $61.53, with an estimated average price of $57.88. The stock is now traded at around $62.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of .

Hourglass Capital, Llc initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.26 and $59.01, with an estimated average price of $55.64. The stock is now traded at around $57.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,527 shares as of .

Hourglass Capital, Llc added to a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc by 59.99%. The purchase prices were between $30.17 and $38.36, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $36.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 66,675 shares as of .

Hourglass Capital, Llc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 25.25%. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98. The stock is now traded at around $46.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 50,100 shares as of .

Hourglass Capital, Llc added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 50.13%. The purchase prices were between $34.67 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $39.11. The stock is now traded at around $40.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,920 shares as of .

Hourglass Capital, Llc added to a holding in Western Digital Corp by 47.91%. The purchase prices were between $33.71 and $46.16, with an estimated average price of $39.35. The stock is now traded at around $39.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,570 shares as of .

Hourglass Capital, Llc added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 21.16%. The purchase prices were between $43.32 and $59.69, with an estimated average price of $52.42. The stock is now traded at around $47.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,510 shares as of .

Hourglass Capital, Llc added to a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp by 21.22%. The purchase prices were between $39.9 and $48.91, with an estimated average price of $44.58. The stock is now traded at around $61.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,855 shares as of .

Hourglass Capital, Llc sold out a holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $8.2 and $11.08, with an estimated average price of $9.53.