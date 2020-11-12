  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Hourglass Capital, Llc Buys Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Scorpio Bulkers Inc, United Airlines Holdings Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, ISHARES TRUST, SSGA SPDR S&P 500

November 12, 2020 | About: UAL -4.31% UBER +0.37% WBA -1.62% WDC -3.18% VLO -5.04% ADS -3.44% RSP -1.56% SALT -2.87% UN -0.32% MDLZ -0.47% NYCB -0.12%

Houston, TX, based Investment company Hourglass Capital, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Scorpio Bulkers Inc, United Airlines Holdings Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Mondelez International Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, ISHARES TRUST, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, New York Community Bancorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hourglass Capital, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Hourglass Capital, Llc owns 119 stocks with a total value of $296 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HOURGLASS CAPITAL, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hourglass+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HOURGLASS CAPITAL, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 126,296 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.9%
  2. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 108,631 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60%
  3. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 74,280 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89%
  4. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 41,981 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.79%
  5. Morgan Stanley (MS) - 174,618 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.02%
New Purchase: Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Hourglass Capital, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.38 and $113.96, with an estimated average price of $107.89. The stock is now traded at around $117.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Scorpio Bulkers Inc (SALT)

Hourglass Capital, Llc initiated holding in Scorpio Bulkers Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.69 and $16.57, with an estimated average price of $14.03. The stock is now traded at around $12.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 88,500 shares as of .

New Purchase: Unilever NV (UN)

Hourglass Capital, Llc initiated holding in Unilever NV. The purchase prices were between $51.96 and $61.53, with an estimated average price of $57.88. The stock is now traded at around $62.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of .

New Purchase: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Hourglass Capital, Llc initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.26 and $59.01, with an estimated average price of $55.64. The stock is now traded at around $57.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,527 shares as of .

Added: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)

Hourglass Capital, Llc added to a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc by 59.99%. The purchase prices were between $30.17 and $38.36, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $36.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 66,675 shares as of .

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Hourglass Capital, Llc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 25.25%. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98. The stock is now traded at around $46.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 50,100 shares as of .

Added: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Hourglass Capital, Llc added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 50.13%. The purchase prices were between $34.67 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $39.11. The stock is now traded at around $40.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,920 shares as of .

Added: Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Hourglass Capital, Llc added to a holding in Western Digital Corp by 47.91%. The purchase prices were between $33.71 and $46.16, with an estimated average price of $39.35. The stock is now traded at around $39.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,570 shares as of .

Added: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Hourglass Capital, Llc added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 21.16%. The purchase prices were between $43.32 and $59.69, with an estimated average price of $52.42. The stock is now traded at around $47.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,510 shares as of .

Added: Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)

Hourglass Capital, Llc added to a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp by 21.22%. The purchase prices were between $39.9 and $48.91, with an estimated average price of $44.58. The stock is now traded at around $61.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,855 shares as of .

Sold Out: New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYCB)

Hourglass Capital, Llc sold out a holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $8.2 and $11.08, with an estimated average price of $9.53.



Here is the complete portfolio of HOURGLASS CAPITAL, LLC. Also check out:

1. HOURGLASS CAPITAL, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HOURGLASS CAPITAL, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HOURGLASS CAPITAL, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HOURGLASS CAPITAL, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)