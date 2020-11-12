Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc Buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Apple Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, Pfizer Inc

Plymouth, MN, based Investment company Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Apple Inc, Exelon Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, Pfizer Inc, Duke Energy Corp, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc owns 196 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CRM, BMY, PYPL, INTU, MOS, PM, BKNG, VOYA, IDXX, GS, STT, PAG, EXPD, WDC, AMT, ALLY, AMAT, XLNX, CBOE, GWW, KEYS, TYL, TSCO, TDS, TTWO, ORLY, SCI, POOL, PLD, NEM, KMB, JBL, DPZ, CTXS, COF, CVS, BG, SAM, ARW, ADM, AMED,

CRM, BMY, PYPL, INTU, MOS, PM, BKNG, VOYA, IDXX, GS, STT, PAG, EXPD, WDC, AMT, ALLY, AMAT, XLNX, CBOE, GWW, KEYS, TYL, TSCO, TDS, TTWO, ORLY, SCI, POOL, PLD, NEM, KMB, JBL, DPZ, CTXS, COF, CVS, BG, SAM, ARW, ADM, AMED, Added Positions: SCHZ, VWO, LQD, SCHO, JPIN, SCHF, SCHP, EBND, EXC, AAPL, AGG, SCHV, LMT, LLY, EQIX, SPAB, T, INTC, VNQ, SPLV, V, SPTM, DAL, XOM, IBND, AGZ, JNJ, JPM, SPIB, SCHR, SPTS, SPYV, AMD, DHR, UNP, ROP, RMD, LEMB, SPDW, HSY, IEFA, GWX, BAC, CERN, SPSM, BAX, SPIP, SPEM, USRT, SHY, ORCL, VLUE, AMZN, SCHG, UNH, EEM, EFA, GLTR, IAGG, IWM, WWE, MBB, PDBC, ABBV, MKTX, WU, IVW, IUSV, IJS, IJR, FB, MUB, SPY, EMB, SNPS, AZO,

SCHZ, VWO, LQD, SCHO, JPIN, SCHF, SCHP, EBND, EXC, AAPL, AGG, SCHV, LMT, LLY, EQIX, SPAB, T, INTC, VNQ, SPLV, V, SPTM, DAL, XOM, IBND, AGZ, JNJ, JPM, SPIB, SCHR, SPTS, SPYV, AMD, DHR, UNP, ROP, RMD, LEMB, SPDW, HSY, IEFA, GWX, BAC, CERN, SPSM, BAX, SPIP, SPEM, USRT, SHY, ORCL, VLUE, AMZN, SCHG, UNH, EEM, EFA, GLTR, IAGG, IWM, WWE, MBB, PDBC, ABBV, MKTX, WU, IVW, IUSV, IJS, IJR, FB, MUB, SPY, EMB, SNPS, AZO, Reduced Positions: MSFT, MCD, IBM, CSCO, TROW, BAH, FTNT, VRTX, NFLX, ALL, VXUS, VONE, PG, EBAY, SCHC, CHTR, GNRC, CL, SCHA, PFG, CVX, LULU, MPC, EPAM, XSLV, SCHE, SCHB, IWF, NTAP, TSLA, ACWI, ABT, GE, VIG, VB, SCZ, COST, DG, EELV, IGIB, IWD, IJH, IEMG, FVD, FNDF, FNDA, EEMV,

MSFT, MCD, IBM, CSCO, TROW, BAH, FTNT, VRTX, NFLX, ALL, VXUS, VONE, PG, EBAY, SCHC, CHTR, GNRC, CL, SCHA, PFG, CVX, LULU, MPC, EPAM, XSLV, SCHE, SCHB, IWF, NTAP, TSLA, ACWI, ABT, GE, VIG, VB, SCZ, COST, DG, EELV, IGIB, IWD, IJH, IEMG, FVD, FNDF, FNDA, EEMV, Sold Out: NEE, PFE, DUK, NVDA, RSP, ICE, RTX, MASI, UPS, XRX, VRSK, MXIM, KO, DD, FAST, CCI, URI, SBAC, NSC, MAN, TGT, VZ, PGR, BBY, MDT, VIAC, HUM, ALNY, WST, MA, OKTA, NWSA, TIP, RNR, LRCX, JKHY, EA, C, CNC, AZPN, HES, KSS, CPB, DIS, QQQ,

For the details of WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealth+enhancement+advisory+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 1,999,462 shares, 18.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68% VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO) - 7,124,908 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.49% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHF) - 6,962,519 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.36% ISHARES TRUST (MTUM) - 1,296,013 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHZ) - 3,492,643 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.70%

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $249.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,023 shares as of .

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $62.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 63,110 shares as of .

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $189.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,778 shares as of .

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $11.68 and $19.26, with an estimated average price of $16.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 170,919 shares as of .

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $354.18, with an estimated average price of $313.06. The stock is now traded at around $349.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,571 shares as of .

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.99 and $81.94, with an estimated average price of $77.08. The stock is now traded at around $74.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 44,279 shares as of .

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 25.16%. The purchase prices were between $51.49 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $51.55. The stock is now traded at around $51.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 883,431 shares as of .

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in Exelon Corp by 1500.53%. The purchase prices were between $34.48 and $39.4, with an estimated average price of $37.18. The stock is now traded at around $42.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 141,359 shares as of .

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 20.77%. The purchase prices were between $25.88 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $26.31. The stock is now traded at around $27.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,161,822 shares as of .

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 20.89%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 244,460 shares as of .

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 224.51%. The purchase prices were between $339.96 and $398.07, with an estimated average price of $381.38. The stock is now traded at around $367.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,009 shares as of .

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 248.98%. The purchase prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85. The stock is now traded at around $141.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 31,708 shares as of .

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $79.21 and $88.56, with an estimated average price of $82.39.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $100.38 and $113.96, with an estimated average price of $107.89.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $91.72 and $106.52, with an estimated average price of $98.51.