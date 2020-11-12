  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Beck Bode, LLC Buys Ameren Corp, DTE Energy Co, Facebook Inc, Sells American Water Works Co Inc, Splunk Inc, Atmos Energy Corp

November 12, 2020 | About: DDOG +3.66% DTE -1.2% AEE -1.25% FB -0.51% NI -3.13% OGE -3.59% EVRG -2.76% NUVA +1.69%

Investment company Beck Bode, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Ameren Corp, DTE Energy Co, Facebook Inc, NiSource Inc, OGE Energy Corp, sells American Water Works Co Inc, Splunk Inc, Atmos Energy Corp, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, ONE Gas Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beck Bode, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Beck Bode, LLC owns 325 stocks with a total value of $276 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Beck Bode, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beck+bode%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Beck Bode, LLC
  1. Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) - 32,658 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.41%
  2. Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) - 190,795 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.01%
  3. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 177,188 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5%
  4. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 22,394 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43%
  5. Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) - 35,878 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
New Purchase: DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Beck Bode, LLC initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $106.67 and $120.46, with an estimated average price of $114.79. The stock is now traded at around $128.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 77,015 shares as of .

New Purchase: Ameren Corp (AEE)

Beck Bode, LLC initiated holding in Ameren Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.49 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $78.38. The stock is now traded at around $81.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 112,168 shares as of .

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Beck Bode, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $275.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 29,854 shares as of .

New Purchase: NiSource Inc (NI)

Beck Bode, LLC initiated holding in NiSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.39 and $24.81, with an estimated average price of $23.2. The stock is now traded at around $23.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 354,516 shares as of .

New Purchase: OGE Energy Corp (OGE)

Beck Bode, LLC initiated holding in OGE Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.69 and $33.79, with an estimated average price of $31.46. The stock is now traded at around $32.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 249,394 shares as of .

New Purchase: Evergy Inc (EVRG)

Beck Bode, LLC initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $64.83, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $55.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 137,415 shares as of .

Added: Datadog Inc (DDOG)

Beck Bode, LLC added to a holding in Datadog Inc by 57.59%. The purchase prices were between $75.28 and $102.16, with an estimated average price of $86.97. The stock is now traded at around $90.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 47,956 shares as of .

Sold Out: NuVasive Inc (NUVA)

Beck Bode, LLC sold out a holding in NuVasive Inc. The sale prices were between $47.43 and $60.75, with an estimated average price of $53.89.



Here is the complete portfolio of Beck Bode, LLC. Also check out:

1. Beck Bode, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Beck Bode, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Beck Bode, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Beck Bode, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)