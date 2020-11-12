Beck Bode, LLC Buys Ameren Corp, DTE Energy Co, Facebook Inc, Sells American Water Works Co Inc, Splunk Inc, Atmos Energy Corp

Investment company Beck Bode, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Ameren Corp, DTE Energy Co, Facebook Inc, NiSource Inc, OGE Energy Corp, sells American Water Works Co Inc, Splunk Inc, Atmos Energy Corp, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, ONE Gas Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beck Bode, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Beck Bode, LLC owns 325 stocks with a total value of $276 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AEE, DTE, FB, NI, OGE, EVRG, TGT, ATUS, AVTR, STZ, CYBR, LOW, FTNT, SHOP, ADI, GPI, MCD, DGX, WM, TSLA, AMZN, RIO, QQQ, SPY, MO, AZN, HUM, JPM, JNJ, MRK, TMO, CAH, CAG, MTD, THC, VRTX, WBA, DIS, BURL, ALXN, ENB, ORAN, HD, HON, PNW, WEN, WEC, NTNX, DIA, XLF, XLV, ADBE, AMGN, BRK.B, C, KO, DE, DD, IBM, MKC, NGG, PPG, WST, WDC, GM, BABA, W, DVY, FXI, IWV, SCHX, MMM, BIDU, GOLD, BIIB, CMS, CEO, CSX, CDNS, CWT, CPB, CLX, COP, COST, CW, DHI, DHR, DLTR, ETN, F, GE, GIS, GSK, INO, INTC, KLAC, K, LHCG, MAR, MDT, MS, NYCB, NKE, NUS, ODFL, PEP, QCOM, REGN, RMD, RDS.A, SBAC, SBUX, AAXN, TXN, TD, UGI, UN, UBSI, UPS, VOD, WFC, YORW, FTS, MWA, HBI, ENSG, DG, FBHS, FOXF, WIX, HUBS, PYPL, SQ, AGR, GH, DOW, CTVA, EEM, GLD, PFF, PHO, SDY, VB, XLE, ACN, ATVI, AMD, A, ALGN, AIG, AMT, APA, RIOT, BHC, BA, EAT, BRKR, COF, CCL, CNC, CNP, LUMN, XEC, TPR, CMCSA, CLB, CR, CCI, DECK, DOV, ETR, EXR, EXTR, FCX, GME, GILD, HAL, HE, HA, HFC, DIN, INDB, KEY, MDLZ, LBAI, MT, NFG, NTES, NOK, NUE, OXY, PBI, BKNG, PGR, PSA, QDEL, RAD, RMTI, SAFT, CRM, SLB, SEAC, LUV, SU, SYY, TM, RIG, USB, UAA, PAG, VGR, WAB, WAT, KTOS, XLNX, IRBT, CODI, MA, AVAV, CNK, INFN, PM, REXN, KKR, USCR, MITT, SAVE, VAC, PRLB, VIPS, PSX, WMC, NCLH, SFM, AAL, CGC, ACB, LNTH, NEWR, CC, MIME, UA, CRON, TWLO, AYX, HEXO, OVID, ROKU, SFIX, EOLS, KNSA, SPAQ.U, YETI, MRNA, PD, UBER, CRWD, WORK, PNTG, BAB, BIV, FDL, IDV, IEMG, ISTB, IVV, PCY, SCHH, SDS, SPYD, VBR, VEA, VNQ, VO, VYM, XLRE,

DDOG, ZM, VZ, DNKN, CVS, TEAM, ABT, MSFT, DXCM, KMB, AES, SRE, EW, WDAY, NVDA, ABB, FMC, Reduced Positions: AWK, SPLK, ATO, AQN, OGS, NFLX, AMED, POR, GPN, DOCU, NEE, ABBV, AAPL, CSCO, BMY, PFE, WMT, T, DUK, BAX, XLU, RTX, PG, BAC, AEP, UNH,

AWK, SPLK, ATO, AQN, OGS, NFLX, AMED, POR, GPN, DOCU, NEE, ABBV, AAPL, CSCO, BMY, PFE, WMT, T, DUK, BAX, XLU, RTX, PG, BAC, AEP, UNH, Sold Out: NUVA,

For the details of Beck Bode, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beck+bode%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) - 32,658 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.41% Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) - 190,795 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.01% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 177,188 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 22,394 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43% Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) - 35,878 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%

Beck Bode, LLC initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $106.67 and $120.46, with an estimated average price of $114.79. The stock is now traded at around $128.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 77,015 shares as of .

Beck Bode, LLC initiated holding in Ameren Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.49 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $78.38. The stock is now traded at around $81.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 112,168 shares as of .

Beck Bode, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $275.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 29,854 shares as of .

Beck Bode, LLC initiated holding in NiSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.39 and $24.81, with an estimated average price of $23.2. The stock is now traded at around $23.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 354,516 shares as of .

Beck Bode, LLC initiated holding in OGE Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.69 and $33.79, with an estimated average price of $31.46. The stock is now traded at around $32.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 249,394 shares as of .

Beck Bode, LLC initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $64.83, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $55.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 137,415 shares as of .

Beck Bode, LLC added to a holding in Datadog Inc by 57.59%. The purchase prices were between $75.28 and $102.16, with an estimated average price of $86.97. The stock is now traded at around $90.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 47,956 shares as of .

Beck Bode, LLC sold out a holding in NuVasive Inc. The sale prices were between $47.43 and $60.75, with an estimated average price of $53.89.