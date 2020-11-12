  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Howard Financial Services, Ltd. Buys ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Sells Camping World Holdings Inc, Suburban Propane Partners LP, Boeing Co

November 12, 2020 | About: QUAL -1.19% BIL +0% VIGI -1.43% TWO -0.5% AGNC +0.07% NLY -0.14% JPST -0.01% ADS -3.44% TSLA -1.29% SLV +0.13% ESGU -0.91%

Investment company Howard Financial Services, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Alliance Data Systems Corp, sells Camping World Holdings Inc, Suburban Propane Partners LP, Boeing Co, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, UGI Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Howard Financial Services, Ltd.. As of 2020Q3, Howard Financial Services, Ltd. owns 89 stocks with a total value of $139 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of HOWARD FINANCIAL SERVICES, LTD.
  1. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHD) - 368,996 shares, 14.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
  2. Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 183,960 shares, 14.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (QUAL) - 126,725 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.65%
  4. VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 83,168 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.68%
  5. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 20,787 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%
New Purchase: JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST)

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. initiated holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 13,695 shares as of .

New Purchase: Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. initiated holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.9 and $48.91, with an estimated average price of $44.58. The stock is now traded at around $61.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $411.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,015 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES SILVER TST (SLV)

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. initiated holding in ISHARES SILVER TST. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $22.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 15,436 shares as of .

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.41 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $75.29. The stock is now traded at around $80.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,175 shares as of .

New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $148.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,038 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (QUAL)

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 31.65%. The purchase prices were between $96.43 and $110.16, with an estimated average price of $102.38. The stock is now traded at around $109.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 126,725 shares as of .

Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (BIL)

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 426.79%. The purchase prices were between $91.52 and $91.54, with an estimated average price of $91.53. The stock is now traded at around $91.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 26,366 shares as of .

Added: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 42.61%. The purchase prices were between $67.6 and $74.05, with an estimated average price of $71.34. The stock is now traded at around $76.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 38,237 shares as of .

Added: Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO)

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. added to a holding in Two Harbors Investment Corp by 46.28%. The purchase prices were between $4.74 and $5.82, with an estimated average price of $5.3. The stock is now traded at around $5.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 154,907 shares as of .

Added: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. added to a holding in AGNC Investment Corp by 90.09%. The purchase prices were between $12.67 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $13.75. The stock is now traded at around $14.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 34,572 shares as of .

Added: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. added to a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc by 81.71%. The purchase prices were between $6.3 and $7.63, with an estimated average price of $7.22. The stock is now traded at around $7.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 71,502 shares as of .

Sold Out: Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH)

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. sold out a holding in Camping World Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $25.46 and $42.29, with an estimated average price of $32.53.

Sold Out: Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH)

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. sold out a holding in Suburban Propane Partners LP. The sale prices were between $12.58 and $16.28, with an estimated average price of $13.71.

Sold Out: UGI Corp (UGI)

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. sold out a holding in UGI Corp. The sale prices were between $29.87 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $33.17.



Comments

