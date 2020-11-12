Somerset Group LLC Buys ARK ETF TR, Lowe's Inc, AbbVie Inc, Sells The Kraft Heinz Co, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Enterprise Products Partners LP

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Somerset Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ARK ETF TR, Lowe's Inc, AbbVie Inc, Target Corp, Citigroup Inc, sells The Kraft Heinz Co, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Energy Transfer LP, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Somerset Group LLC. As of 2020Q3, Somerset Group LLC owns 60 stocks with a total value of $109 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ARKK, LOW, ABBV, TGT, CPK.PFD,

ARKK, LOW, ABBV, TGT, CPK.PFD, Added Positions: ECL,

ECL, Reduced Positions: MINT, WFC, AAPL, CHRW, FB, SCHO, IJK, NEAR, PFF,

MINT, WFC, AAPL, CHRW, FB, SCHO, IJK, NEAR, PFF, Sold Out: KHC, GWPH, EPD, ET,

For the details of Somerset Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/somerset+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

3M Co (MMM) - 70,460 shares, 10.33% of the total portfolio. U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 275,127 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) - 92,872 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 21,172 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63% PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT) - 53,112 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.84%

Somerset Group LLC initiated holding in ARK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $97.21, with an estimated average price of $85.6. The stock is now traded at around $98.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 17,186 shares as of .

Somerset Group LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $157.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 4,990 shares as of .

Somerset Group LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $97.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 9,401 shares as of .

Somerset Group LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $117.7 and $157.42, with an estimated average price of $137.09. The stock is now traded at around $159.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,470 shares as of .

Somerset Group LLC initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.63 and $28.36, with an estimated average price of $27.67. The stock is now traded at around $27.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,375 shares as of .

Somerset Group LLC sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $28.77 and $35.93, with an estimated average price of $33.26.

Somerset Group LLC sold out a holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $97.35 and $139.54, with an estimated average price of $115.01.

Somerset Group LLC sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $5.42 and $7.15, with an estimated average price of $6.36.

Somerset Group LLC sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $15.33 and $18.89, with an estimated average price of $17.52.