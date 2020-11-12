Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. Buys ISHARES TRUST, Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, WISDOMTREE TRUST

Investment company Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF, ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, sells ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, WISDOMTREE TRUST, VANGUARD WORLD FD, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Almanack Investment Partners, LLC.. As of 2020Q3, Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. owns 276 stocks with a total value of $629 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



PWB, IWP, FPX, JKH, MLPA, VIGI, SDY, IAU, FM, DGRW, EEM, XMMO, IEFA, VLUE, VBK, GBTC, IWD, EFA, ITOT, SCZ, DG, VNQ, IUSG, ASML, FDX, CAT, IEMG, IJR, PINS, UHS, VXUS, VMC, D, BHP, AZN, NOBL, SU, ANTM, UMC, IJH, CWB, IWB, ATHM, ALXN, GIB, KO, TMO, PRU, PRF, LEMB, QVAL, SCHO, IXUS, HARL, HUM, PNC, ICVT, SVM, BND, RGEN, BSCK, AAL, FUTU, XBI, AOR, BSCL, MDY, XLK, CRM, APD, TFC, BA, CVS, GSK, ORCL, PAYX, PEG, UPS, NIO, WORK, DBJP, DGS, DLS, FDM, SASR, IYY, LW, SPGI, Added Positions: LQD, SCHD, SCHF, MINT, LTPZ, USMV, QUAL, GLD, SCHX, MTUM, JPST, SCHB, GDX, IGV, VTI, SCHZ, WMT, IJJ, BOND, SLV, VCLT, IMOM, NEE, MSFT, IWM, SCHP, TLT, BRK.B, VZ, V, GOOGL, JPM, TSM, IVV, TIP, HON, JNJ, URI, DIS, GOOG, AGG, ACN, BLK, CSCO, CMCSA, PEP, GNR, AMGN, ADP, INTC, LOW, MCD, MRK, PFE, UNH, MA, TLH, VHT, ABT, ALB, AMT, BAC, BDX, COST, DD, HD, IBM, LRCX, LMT, MDT, NFLX, PG, SBUX, TROW, TJX, RTX, WEC, ABBV, IEF, ADBE, AMAT, LLY, GS, ITW, JKHY, MDLZ, LEN, MKTX, NKE, PXD, RJF, RHHBY, SYK, TXN, TSN, UNP, VRTX, WLTW, NUV, CHTR, TDOC, DOW, CTVA, VT,

SCHG, SGOL, EDV, IWF, XLP, XLV, SPY, IEI, SCHA, QQQ, DHI, VPU, SCHR, AMZN, AAPL, NEM, NMZ, SQ, CVX, C, VGSH, PYPL, FNDX, ROKU, IHI, BIL, BABA, NVDA, XOM, FCX, CTAS, VIG, PFF, J, IWC, T, HACK, DGRO, ZTS, XYL, MSI, KR, MAR, ZTO, RSG, SCHV, CI, QCOM, PPG, NVS, BIIB, MCHP, Sold Out: IWY, DON, HYD, MGK, LGLV, VUG, MOAT, FPE, TMUS, NTES, CMG, DXCM, RDVY, IBN, GSY, GDXJ, LRN, FTNT, ENIC, MBT, BBSEY, PSLV, KYN, KEP, MIE, MJNA, ARHTF, PMCB,

ABERDEEN STANDRD (SGOL) - 2,383,405 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.88% ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 284,499 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 530.59% PIMCO ETF TRUST (LTPZ) - 365,558 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.20% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHB) - 362,636 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.26% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 82,125 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.25%

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.14 and $65.5, with an estimated average price of $59.54. The stock is now traded at around $64.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 148,235 shares as of .

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $158.93 and $180.03, with an estimated average price of $168.61. The stock is now traded at around $185.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 47,586 shares as of .

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in FIRST TRUST EXCHAN. The purchase prices were between $84.68 and $99.99, with an estimated average price of $91.18. The stock is now traded at around $103.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 68,625 shares as of .

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $295 and $335.53, with an estimated average price of $312.74. The stock is now traded at around $345.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 20,275 shares as of .

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $21.46 and $28.08, with an estimated average price of $25.45. The stock is now traded at around $24.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 231,691 shares as of .

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.6 and $74.05, with an estimated average price of $71.34. The stock is now traded at around $76.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 46,407 shares as of .

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 530.59%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $135.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.13%. The holding were 284,499 shares as of .

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 653.70%. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $58.54, with an estimated average price of $55.18. The stock is now traded at around $60.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 147,830 shares as of .

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 106.38%. The purchase prices were between $29.85 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $31.39. The stock is now traded at around $33.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 427,425 shares as of .

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 1632.64%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 61,838 shares as of .

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 43.50%. The purchase prices were between $60.74 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $63.43. The stock is now traded at around $66.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 150,381 shares as of .

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 23.09%. The purchase prices were between $96.43 and $110.16, with an estimated average price of $102.38. The stock is now traded at around $109.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 134,884 shares as of .

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $108.01 and $131.36, with an estimated average price of $117.57.

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST. The sale prices were between $27.06 and $30.71, with an estimated average price of $29.28.

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors ETF Trust High Yield Muni. The sale prices were between $58.22 and $60.02, with an estimated average price of $59.27.

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $101.36 and $112.97, with an estimated average price of $107.58.

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FD. The sale prices were between $165.52 and $200.94, with an estimated average price of $180.08.

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The sale prices were between $18.45 and $19.5, with an estimated average price of $19.09.