Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, MetLife Inc

Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, DBX ETF TRUST, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, MetLife Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clark Capital Management Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. owns 298 stocks with a total value of $5.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SJNK, HYS, BWA, JCI, PYPL, AU, PPG, SAIC, JHG, GRMN, SPLG, EA, GM, NSC, DOOR, TFII, VIS, IJR, IXUS, IYT, QUAL, VAW, VSS, EVR, AYI, CPK, PLXS, VRNT, CENTA, SIL, HMSY, EHTH, EFAV, VLUE, SSO, EWX, EEMV, SQ, DVY, SPY, IWP,

SJNK, HYS, BWA, JCI, PYPL, AU, PPG, SAIC, JHG, GRMN, SPLG, EA, GM, NSC, DOOR, TFII, VIS, IJR, IXUS, IYT, QUAL, VAW, VSS, EVR, AYI, CPK, PLXS, VRNT, CENTA, SIL, HMSY, EHTH, EFAV, VLUE, SSO, EWX, EEMV, SQ, DVY, SPY, IWP, Added Positions: JNK, IVV, MTUM, HYLB, USHY, AWK, TKR, CMCSA, CAT, FNF, ORCL, EBS, ENB, MDT, LOW, MEI, NHI, GIS, ATH, OTIS, SYK, RIO, PLD, KMB, WLTW, WSM, BTI, NVS, CRH, AVGO, PNR, GPN, CHL, AIZ, BLK, JNJ, IPKW, USMV, OC, CW, UNP, NEE, EVTC, UFPI, PGX, CRL, V, IMTM, CACI, JPM, IQLT, FB, OKE, GL, AEIS, MKSI, EXP, LPLA, EFG, SFM, SCHV, VRTX, VOO, XHB, ZTS, FMB, APD, BA, CSX, DHR, EW, ENSG, EQH, FPE, MUNI, GE, NSIT, IWF, MUB, NFLX, NKE, NVDA,

JNK, IVV, MTUM, HYLB, USHY, AWK, TKR, CMCSA, CAT, FNF, ORCL, EBS, ENB, MDT, LOW, MEI, NHI, GIS, ATH, OTIS, SYK, RIO, PLD, KMB, WLTW, WSM, BTI, NVS, CRH, AVGO, PNR, GPN, CHL, AIZ, BLK, JNJ, IPKW, USMV, OC, CW, UNP, NEE, EVTC, UFPI, PGX, CRL, V, IMTM, CACI, JPM, IQLT, FB, OKE, GL, AEIS, MKSI, EXP, LPLA, EFG, SFM, SCHV, VRTX, VOO, XHB, ZTS, FMB, APD, BA, CSX, DHR, EW, ENSG, EQH, FPE, MUNI, GE, NSIT, IWF, MUB, NFLX, NKE, NVDA, Reduced Positions: IEF, MDYG, SPYG, PSX, RY, FOXA, AVB, RTX, GNTX, FFIV, AAPL, TFC, ETN, INTC, LULU, LRCX, REGN, BMY, SWKS, SNE, WM, SEDG, MCD, SAP, SNX, CVX, AXP, AMAT, SCZ, ICE, NOC, VGT, GOOGL, LHX, MSFT, PM, PHM, AFL, WOOD, SO, NICE, LIN, AMZN, MNA, SLV, EFV, SPIB, SLF, PPLT, AZO, DG, FMC, ICLR, INFY, LMT, MDC, MS, SCHG, SLYV, XRT, TSM, UBS, UNH, ABT, AMT, AMGN, BHP, CNI, CB, CSCO, C, CEO, STZ, DECK, DIS, DTE, EMN, EME, LOPE, SOXX, IWO, PII, PGR, SWK, STE, TRP, TXN, TM, GDX, WMT, GLDM, MMM, ACN, ADBE, GOOG, CRMT, AME, AMN, ATKR, BP, CBRE, CHE, ELP, COST, XOM, FPI, HELE, IBM, TIP, AGG, J, K, LCII, LLY, MBUU, MA, PFSI, SAIA, SLGN, SYNH, TMHC, TMO, UPS, USCI, EMLC, VRTS, WTS, WWD,

IEF, MDYG, SPYG, PSX, RY, FOXA, AVB, RTX, GNTX, FFIV, AAPL, TFC, ETN, INTC, LULU, LRCX, REGN, BMY, SWKS, SNE, WM, SEDG, MCD, SAP, SNX, CVX, AXP, AMAT, SCZ, ICE, NOC, VGT, GOOGL, LHX, MSFT, PM, PHM, AFL, WOOD, SO, NICE, LIN, AMZN, MNA, SLV, EFV, SPIB, SLF, PPLT, AZO, DG, FMC, ICLR, INFY, LMT, MDC, MS, SCHG, SLYV, XRT, TSM, UBS, UNH, ABT, AMT, AMGN, BHP, CNI, CB, CSCO, C, CEO, STZ, DECK, DIS, DTE, EMN, EME, LOPE, SOXX, IWO, PII, PGR, SWK, STE, TRP, TXN, TM, GDX, WMT, GLDM, MMM, ACN, ADBE, GOOG, CRMT, AME, AMN, ATKR, BP, CBRE, CHE, ELP, COST, XOM, FPI, HELE, IBM, TIP, AGG, J, K, LCII, LLY, MBUU, MA, PFSI, SAIA, SLGN, SYNH, TMHC, TMO, UPS, USCI, EMLC, VRTS, WTS, WWD, Sold Out: MET, FE, IJT, ESNT, VIPS, SNY, FAF, HRC, BIDU, JCOM, ANTM, STT, RYAAY, JLL, MLHR, TBT, IEMG, UTHR, MTZ, ISBC, PNFP, EZU, ITGR, HFC, MTG, CWB, SPYV, SSB, CBOE, POR, PPL, EHC, SBUX,

For the details of Clark Capital Management Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clark+capital+management+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (HYG) - 2,513,224 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31725.05% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 515,584 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 217.05% SPDR SERIES TRUST (JNK) - 1,417,984 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19345.75% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYG) - 2,322,188 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.47% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 980,707 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.64%

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $26.1, with an estimated average price of $25.8. The stock is now traded at around $26.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,648,517 shares as of .

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $89.72 and $94.14, with an estimated average price of $92.59. The stock is now traded at around $95.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 431,211 shares as of .

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.24 and $42.93, with an estimated average price of $39.04. The stock is now traded at around $36.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 767,918 shares as of .

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.38 and $42.97, with an estimated average price of $39.12. The stock is now traded at around $43.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 621,664 shares as of .

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $189.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 115,081 shares as of .

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.79 and $37.91, with an estimated average price of $29.88. The stock is now traded at around $23.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 829,562 shares as of .

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 19345.75%. The purchase prices were between $99.24 and $105.1, with an estimated average price of $103.2. The stock is now traded at around $106.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 1,417,984 shares as of .

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 217.05%. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $354.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 515,584 shares as of .

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 7383.52%. The purchase prices were between $132.78 and $156.38, with an estimated average price of $142.8. The stock is now traded at around $150.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 541,732 shares as of .

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in DBX ETF TRUST by 13731.61%. The purchase prices were between $46.67 and $48.94, with an estimated average price of $48.2. The stock is now traded at around $48.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 877,201 shares as of .

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond by 13221.06%. The purchase prices were between $38.18 and $40.05, with an estimated average price of $39.5. The stock is now traded at around $40.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,019,061 shares as of .

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in American Water Works Co Inc by 1174.06%. The purchase prices were between $130.31 and $149.79, with an estimated average price of $141.58. The stock is now traded at around $161.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 231,790 shares as of .

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $35.39 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $37.94.

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $27.09 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47.

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $82.54 and $94.36, with an estimated average price of $89.25.

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Essent Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $31.49 and $38.56, with an estimated average price of $35.75.

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Sanofi SA. The sale prices were between $49.47 and $53.77, with an estimated average price of $51.45.

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.41 and $23.97, with an estimated average price of $19.56.