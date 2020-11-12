Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, Sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co. As of 2020Q3, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co owns 41 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AAPL, MSFT, TAL, FB, JNJ, PG, VZ, JPM, MRK, T, PFE, INTC, CMCSA, KO, CSCO, BMY, XOM, BAC, ORCL, WFC, C,

AAPL, MSFT, TAL, FB, JNJ, PG, VZ, JPM, MRK, T, PFE, INTC, CMCSA, KO, CSCO, BMY, XOM, BAC, ORCL, WFC, C, Added Positions: IVV, VOO, VTI, QUAL,

IVV, VOO, VTI, QUAL, Reduced Positions: MTUM, USMV, VTV, IEMG, EDU,

MTUM, USMV, VTV, IEMG, EDU, Sold Out: IWM, VLUE, QGEN,

VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 2,103,600 shares, 22.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.41% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 1,917,700 shares, 22.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.38% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 927,000 shares, 10.91% of the total portfolio. ISHARES INC (IEMG) - 4,331,000 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.24% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 1,017,000 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.82%

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 93,738 shares as of .

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $215.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 38,046 shares as of .

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in TAL Education Group. The purchase prices were between $69.95 and $82.02, with an estimated average price of $75.36. The stock is now traded at around $71.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of .

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $275.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,696 shares as of .

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $148.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,919 shares as of .

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $142.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,076 shares as of .

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 22.38%. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $354.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.14%. The holding were 1,917,700 shares as of .

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 33.82%. The purchase prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12. The stock is now traded at around $180.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 1,017,000 shares as of .

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 87.13%. The purchase prices were between $96.43 and $110.16, with an estimated average price of $102.38. The stock is now traded at around $109.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 475,300 shares as of .

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92.

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $70.37 and $77.32, with an estimated average price of $74.3.

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in Qiagen NV. The sale prices were between $42.51 and $52.42, with an estimated average price of $48.79.