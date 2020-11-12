MV Capital Management, Inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST, The Home Depot Inc, AbbVie Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, SSGA SPDR S&P 500

Bethesda, MD, based Investment company MV Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, The Home Depot Inc, AbbVie Inc, Invesco Preferred ETF, Starbucks Corp, sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MV Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, MV Capital Management, Inc. owns 262 stocks with a total value of $321 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DIA, FUV, MUJ, IEFA, SGOL, CVS, TLH, QUAL, ESGD, LE, RDS.B, VOT,

DIA, FUV, MUJ, IEFA, SGOL, CVS, TLH, QUAL, ESGD, LE, RDS.B, VOT, Added Positions: TIP, IVV, IVE, HD, FLOT, IVW, IWD, ABBV, PGX, SBUX, LMT, PG, JNJ, CME, NKE, WMT, ABT, V, CNC, GOOGL, MDT, GIS, JPM, AMGN, INTC, SYY, AON, CAT, EL, XLV, PFE, TJX, DIS, CFG, XLP, INTU, XLK, MU, XLI, MSFT, AMZN, MRK, XLU, GOOG, CB, LLY, ACN, FB, AAPL, CWB, QQQ, APD, XLY, QCOM, XLB, MET, BABA, GSK, USAC, GILD, ED, C, BRK.B, BAX,

ICF, SPY, PYPL, IWM, TSLA, XOM, T, VYM, CVX, SLB, AEP, VZ, TRV, PEG, PNC, IWO, DUK, OTIS, XLE, TFC, VFC, CARR, BAC, WELL, Sold Out: IYR, VNQ, IJK, PM, RF, HEDJ, VOD, UL, BCE, PPL, NGG, HBAN, ENB, CM, BTI, BP, TRP, OI, LOGM,

ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 639,046 shares, 12.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99% ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 145,585 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48% ISHARES TRUST (IVW) - 134,545 shares, 9.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30% ISHARES TRUST (IVE) - 177,692 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.33% ISHARES TRUST (TIP) - 142,750 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 160.06%

MV Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR DOW JONES IND. The purchase prices were between $255.76 and $290.4, with an estimated average price of $272.14. The stock is now traded at around $291.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 433 shares as of .

MV Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.45 and $14.59, with an estimated average price of $13.98. The stock is now traded at around $13.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,443 shares as of .

MV Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Arcimoto Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.22 and $7.98, with an estimated average price of $6.37. The stock is now traded at around $6.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of .

MV Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $60.32. The stock is now traded at around $64.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 435 shares as of .

MV Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $96.43 and $110.16, with an estimated average price of $102.38. The stock is now traded at around $109.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 132 shares as of .

MV Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23. The stock is now traded at around $69.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 174 shares as of .

MV Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 160.06%. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $125.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 142,750 shares as of .

MV Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 604.31%. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $276.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,247 shares as of .

MV Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 123.94%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $97.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,516 shares as of .

MV Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.68%. The purchase prices were between $14.18 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.66. The stock is now traded at around $14.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 167,167 shares as of .

MV Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 33.06%. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $93.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 16,579 shares as of .

MV Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 22.00%. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $142.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,374 shares as of .

MV Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $76.71 and $83.64, with an estimated average price of $80.32.

MV Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $76.31 and $83.64, with an estimated average price of $80.3.

MV Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $55.32 and $62.55, with an estimated average price of $59.38.

MV Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $69.99 and $81.94, with an estimated average price of $77.08.

MV Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BCE Inc. The sale prices were between $40.35 and $43.99, with an estimated average price of $42.29.

MV Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The sale prices were between $33.22 and $39.54, with an estimated average price of $35.07.