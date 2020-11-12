Sepio Capital, LLC Buys MSCI MALAYSIA ETF, ISHARES SILVER TST, Match Group Inc, Sells VANGUARD TAX MANAG, Apple Inc, Wells Fargo

Investment company Sepio Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys MSCI MALAYSIA ETF, ISHARES SILVER TST, Match Group Inc, ISHARES TRUST, MSCI GERMANY ETF, sells VANGUARD TAX MANAG, Apple Inc, Wells Fargo, Fastenal Co, GLOBAL X FDS during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sepio Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Sepio Capital, LLC owns 291 stocks with a total value of $890 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



EWM, SLV, MTCH, EPOL, TFFP, AWK, RNG, KLAC, MS, KR, URI, BMY, TW, BBY, BLL, FTNT, SYF, ALL, MET, MCK, LKQ, IPHI, ENZL, EDEN, EWN, ITB, NORW, XLY, AUDC, FDX, FLT, DFS, NET, UNH, PRU, JPM, HSY, RSP, FSK, SNOW, HD, SYK, PEP, KMB, CDNS, Added Positions: EWG, COST, JNJ, BRK.B, NEE, CVS, ORLY, AZO, LOW, MNST, VZ, PINS, TXN, WMT, ICE, PYPL, CMI, EBAY, IMTM, BAC, CTSH, ILMN, EDV, CSX, CHTR, DHR, MSFT, BURL, NFLX, EFA, TMO, ULTA, TSLA, GLD, VIXM, CSL, GS, MORN, CERS, AMG, SH, AME, EWY, EWT, EWJ, EWH, WORK, HSIC, ZS, TWLO, HON, CTXS, EEM, ASHR, CHWY, GXC, TUR,

VEA, AAPL, FAST, WFC, IWB, V, GDX, VOO, CRWD, VO, ZM, VB, TFX, MA, EXPD, MCO, NVDA, CRM, SPY, GOOGL, AMZN, DE, SPGI, NVR, CMG, TDG, ADSK, ELS, BKNG, SBUX, IAU, TRU, ACGL, KMX, CSCO, HEI, CLDR, XLK, AMT, ROP, TJX, UNP, BA, SBAC, VRSK, UI, FB, EIS, CERN, INTC, QCOM, WDAY, IEMG, PXH, BIIB, CL, D, ISRG, REGN, ROST, YUM, GOOG, APD, MO, CVX, LII, MRK, ORCL, PAYX, PFE, SEIC, PCY, QQQ, VNQ, XLP, ADP, CINF, KO, CCI, FDS, GILD, NSC, SLB, UPS, VAR, DIS, PM, MACK, YUMC, UBER, FXI, HYEM, IWM, IYW, MINT, XLI, AMGN, EPD, BEN, LRCX, MRVL, NKE, PG, RTX, ZUO, XLC, Sold Out: GREK, SQ, RSX, EWZ, CSU, VTWO, USMV, IVOO, EWW, EWS, EWI, EIRL, MAR, XOM, GDXJ, C, T, EA, EW, ETFC, CAT, AMAT, BEP, FS5A, HE, NRZ, BEPC,

VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 310,936 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 125,796 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19% SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK) - 199,734 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 180,057 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.98% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,905 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.6%

Sepio Capital, LLC initiated holding in MSCI MALAYSIA ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.07 and $27.78, with an estimated average price of $26.77. The stock is now traded at around $27.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 93,570 shares as of .

Sepio Capital, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES SILVER TST. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $22.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 109,974 shares as of .

Sepio Capital, LLC initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $131.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 20,635 shares as of .

Sepio Capital, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $18.68, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $16.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 124,361 shares as of .

Sepio Capital, LLC initiated holding in TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.86 and $18.47, with an estimated average price of $11.23. The stock is now traded at around $17.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 84,560 shares as of .

Sepio Capital, LLC initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.31 and $149.79, with an estimated average price of $141.58. The stock is now traded at around $161.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,642 shares as of .

Sepio Capital, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 28.28%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $148.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 62,501 shares as of .

Sepio Capital, LLC added to a holding in MSCI GERMANY ETF by 352.22%. The purchase prices were between $27.09 and $30.72, with an estimated average price of $29.32. The stock is now traded at around $29.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 89,056 shares as of .

Sepio Capital, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 38.09%. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $375.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 20,492 shares as of .

Sepio Capital, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 22.88%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $224.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 47,566 shares as of .

Sepio Capital, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 569.48%. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $76.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 28,868 shares as of .

Sepio Capital, LLC added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 79.71%. The purchase prices were between $419.41 and $482.62, with an estimated average price of $455.63. The stock is now traded at around $456.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,748 shares as of .

Sepio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The sale prices were between $19.19 and $21.58, with an estimated average price of $20.32.

Sepio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85.

Sepio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Russia. The sale prices were between $20.72 and $23.5, with an estimated average price of $22.02.

Sepio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in MSCI BRAZIL ETF. The sale prices were between $27.17 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $30.67.

Sepio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Capital Senior Living Corp. The sale prices were between $0.57 and $0.72, with an estimated average price of $0.65.

Sepio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in MSCI MEXICO ETF. The sale prices were between $31.02 and $34.68, with an estimated average price of $33.05.