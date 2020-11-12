OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys TC Energy Corp, Enbridge Inc, Royal Bank of Canada, Sells Visa Inc, GFL Environmental Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp

Toronto, A6, based Investment company OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp (Current Portfolio) buys TC Energy Corp, Enbridge Inc, Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of Nova Scotia, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, sells Visa Inc, GFL Environmental Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, United Parcel Service Inc, EOG Resources Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp. As of 2020Q3, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owns 138 stocks with a total value of $4.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU) - 12,039,362 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 6,153,748 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 179.26% TC Energy Corp (TRP) - 5,916,577 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 543.12% Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 8,032,798 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 360.77% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 4,831,291 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 202.76%

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp initiated holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.39 and $56.45, with an estimated average price of $49.84. The stock is now traded at around $66.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of .

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.48 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $144.47. The stock is now traded at around $142.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 447,380 shares as of .

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $130.21, with an estimated average price of $116.84. The stock is now traded at around $139.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 427,610 shares as of .

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp initiated holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.95 and $155.35, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $170.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 53,470 shares as of .

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp initiated holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $15.34, with an estimated average price of $12.63. The stock is now traded at around $13.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 399,999 shares as of .

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $249.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 23,000 shares as of .

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 543.12%. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $49.55, with an estimated average price of $45.71. The stock is now traded at around $40.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 5,916,577 shares as of .

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 360.77%. The purchase prices were between $29.2 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $31.46. The stock is now traded at around $28.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 8,032,798 shares as of .

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp added to a holding in Royal Bank of Canada by 356.10%. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $77.57, with an estimated average price of $71.86. The stock is now traded at around $76.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 3,155,313 shares as of .

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp added to a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia by 179.26%. The purchase prices were between $39.85 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.96. The stock is now traded at around $46.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 6,153,748 shares as of .

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 202.76%. The purchase prices were between $43.23 and $50.56, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $49.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 4,831,291 shares as of .

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp added to a holding in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 197.97%. The purchase prices were between $66.16 and $79.79, with an estimated average price of $73.21. The stock is now traded at around $80.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 2,825,505 shares as of .

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $35.94 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $44.93.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp sold out a holding in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $21.21 and $68.64, with an estimated average price of $39.33.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp sold out a holding in Franklin Financial Network Inc. The sale prices were between $23.27 and $31.01, with an estimated average price of $26.17.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp sold out a holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $322.6 and $360.92, with an estimated average price of $345.3.