Pictet Asset Management Ltd Buys Southern Co, Duke Energy Corp, Equifax Inc, Sells Enbridge Inc, Seagen Inc, Edison International

London, X0, based Investment company Pictet Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Southern Co, Duke Energy Corp, Equifax Inc, Lam Research Corp, Dropbox Inc, sells Enbridge Inc, Seagen Inc, Edison International, Eversource Energy, MKS Instruments Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Pictet Asset Management Ltd owns 1551 stocks with a total value of $63.7 billion.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 11,224,891 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.54% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 2,804,284 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,221,288 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 255,965 shares, 1.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.15% American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) - 5,481,888 shares, 1.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.75%

Pictet Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $51.56 and $55.78, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $63.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 7,047,102 shares as of .

Pictet Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.94 and $176.64, with an estimated average price of $163.97. The stock is now traded at around $162.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 949,847 shares as of .

Pictet Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.45 and $92.7, with an estimated average price of $76.98. The stock is now traded at around $100.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 975,994 shares as of .

Pictet Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Acceleron Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.13 and $113.11, with an estimated average price of $99.44. The stock is now traded at around $118.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 734,608 shares as of .

Pictet Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Varonis Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.24 and $125.74, with an estimated average price of $111.67. The stock is now traded at around $117.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 668,033 shares as of .

Pictet Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in CNH Industrial NV. The purchase prices were between $6.7 and $8.48, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $9.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,728,651 shares as of .

Pictet Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 71.55%. The purchase prices were between $79.21 and $88.56, with an estimated average price of $82.39. The stock is now traded at around $94.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,253,924 shares as of .

Pictet Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 67.81%. The purchase prices were between $293.99 and $384.96, with an estimated average price of $344.01. The stock is now traded at around $418.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 902,026 shares as of .

Pictet Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Dropbox Inc by 90.97%. The purchase prices were between $18.78 and $23.27, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $18.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 12,413,101 shares as of .

Pictet Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Cerner Corp by 479.33%. The purchase prices were between $67.48 and $75.23, with an estimated average price of $71.22. The stock is now traded at around $73.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,650,028 shares as of .

Pictet Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd by 983.66%. The purchase prices were between $15.41 and $23.97, with an estimated average price of $19.56. The stock is now traded at around $22.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,921,245 shares as of .

Pictet Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Atmos Energy Corp by 48.69%. The purchase prices were between $92 and $106.04, with an estimated average price of $99.8. The stock is now traded at around $98.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,521,762 shares as of .

Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $145.95 and $195.69, with an estimated average price of $167.15.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Veracyte Inc. The sale prices were between $26.73 and $35.67, with an estimated average price of $31.72.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Principia Biopharma Inc. The sale prices were between $56 and $101.07, with an estimated average price of $88.57.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $11.99 and $34.45, with an estimated average price of $21.43.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $35.65 and $39.18, with an estimated average price of $37.63.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Odonate Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $13 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $28.3.