Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc Buys Coca-Cola Co, Sysco Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Sells Mohawk Industries Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Netflix Inc

Investment company Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Coca-Cola Co, Sysco Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Intuitive Surgical Inc, TJX Inc, sells Mohawk Industries Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Netflix Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc . As of 2020Q3, Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc owns 57 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: KO, ISRG,

KO, ISRG, Added Positions: SYY, JPM, TJX, SBUX, ROK, DNKN, ELAN, EW, CI, MU, SCHW, ILMN, HON, D, VMC, KSU, MA,

SYY, JPM, TJX, SBUX, ROK, DNKN, ELAN, EW, CI, MU, SCHW, ILMN, HON, D, VMC, KSU, MA, Reduced Positions: NFLX, UNH, NVDA, AAPL, DHR, MSFT, NOW, TMO, PNW, CARR, NKE, HD, MRK, V, DLR, TSM, SPY, PG, APTV,

NFLX, UNH, NVDA, AAPL, DHR, MSFT, NOW, TMO, PNW, CARR, NKE, HD, MRK, V, DLR, TSM, SPY, PG, APTV, Sold Out: MHK, PEP, NOMD, STLD, PFE, EOLS,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 570,191 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.19% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 970,476 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.02% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 26,653 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 227,089 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 263,220 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.37%

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $53.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 782,734 shares as of .

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $571.29 and $765.11, with an estimated average price of $673.15. The stock is now traded at around $740.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 16,990 shares as of .

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 385.06%. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 543,997 shares as of .

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 54.05%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $113.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 399,678 shares as of .

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 56.03%. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $59.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 469,106 shares as of .

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 33.27%. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $93.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 313,955 shares as of .

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc added to a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc by 40.55%. The purchase prices were between $209.08 and $237.3, with an estimated average price of $223.3. The stock is now traded at around $235.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 105,815 shares as of .

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc added to a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc by 31.71%. The purchase prices were between $64.46 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $72.16. The stock is now traded at around $106.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 330,935 shares as of .

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold out a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $70.47 and $103.38, with an estimated average price of $90.1.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold out a holding in Nomad Foods Ltd. The sale prices were between $20.83 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $23.72.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold out a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $24.51 and $32.03, with an estimated average price of $28.68.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold out a holding in Evolus Inc. The sale prices were between $3.03 and $5.48, with an estimated average price of $3.68.