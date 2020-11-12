Starbucks Corp (SBUX) president and ceo Kevin R Johnson Sold $10.4 million of Shares

president and ceo of Starbucks Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kevin R Johnson (insider trades) sold 107,764 shares of SBUX on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $96.78 a share. The total sale was $10.4 million.

Starbucks Corp is the roaster, marketer and retailer of specialty coffee in the world, operating globally. It sells a variety of coffee and tea products. It sells goods and services under brands including Teavana, Tazo, and Seattle's Best Coffee. Starbucks Corp has a market cap of $109.74 billion; its shares were traded at around $93.53 with a P/E ratio of 121.48 and P/S ratio of 4.69. The dividend yield of Starbucks Corp stocks is 1.79%. Starbucks Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 16.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Starbucks Corp the business predictability rank of 2-star. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Starbucks Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 9,650 shares of SBUX stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $88.13. The price of the stock has increased by 6.13% since.

Director Myron E Ullman Iii sold 4,258 shares of SBUX stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $87.56. The price of the stock has increased by 6.82% since.

