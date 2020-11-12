  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC) Chairman and CEO Carl R Christenson Sold $1 million of Shares

November 12, 2020 | About: AIMC -4.8%

Chairman and CEO of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Carl R Christenson (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of AIMC on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $51.64 a share. The total sale was $1 million.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp is a designer, producer and marketer of electro-mechanical power transmission products. Its products include clutches and brakes, overrunning clutches, engineered bearing assemblies, gearing and gear motors, and belted drives. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a market cap of $3.35 billion; its shares were traded at around $51.76 with and P/S ratio of 1.97. The dividend yield of Altra Industrial Motion Corp stocks is 0.81%. Altra Industrial Motion Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Altra Industrial Motion Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman and CEO Carl R Christenson sold 20,000 shares of AIMC stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $51.64. The price of the stock has increased by 0.23% since.
  • Chairman and CEO Carl R Christenson sold 25,000 shares of AIMC stock on 10/16/2020 at the average price of $42. The price of the stock has increased by 23.24% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Christian Storch sold 4,632 shares of AIMC stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $53.45. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.16% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • VP Finance & Corp Controller Todd Patriacca sold 3,000 shares of AIMC stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $49.28. The price of the stock has increased by 5.03% since.
  • VP Finance & Corp Controller Todd Patriacca sold 3,000 shares of AIMC stock on 10/23/2020 at the average price of $45. The price of the stock has increased by 15.02% since.
  • VP and General Counsel Glenn E. Deegan sold 2,500 shares of AIMC stock on 10/23/2020 at the average price of $45. The price of the stock has increased by 15.02% since.
  • VP Finance & Corp Controller Todd Patriacca sold 3,000 shares of AIMC stock on 10/16/2020 at the average price of $42.5. The price of the stock has increased by 21.79% since.
  • VP and General Counsel Glenn E. Deegan sold 2,500 shares of AIMC stock on 10/16/2020 at the average price of $42.5. The price of the stock has increased by 21.79% since.

