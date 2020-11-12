Shockwave Medical Inc (SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett Sold $847,500 of Shares

CFO of Shockwave Medical Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Dan Puckett (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of SWAV on 11/10/2020 at an average price of $84.75 a share. The total sale was $847,500.

ShockWave Medical Inc has a market cap of $3.1 billion; its shares were traded at around $90.48 with and P/S ratio of 48.82. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with ShockWave Medical Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Dan Puckett sold 10,000 shares of SWAV stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $84.75. The price of the stock has increased by 6.76% since.

CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of SWAV stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $67.44. The price of the stock has increased by 34.16% since.

CFO Dan Puckett sold 12,000 shares of SWAV stock on 10/15/2020 at the average price of $74.3. The price of the stock has increased by 21.78% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Antoine Papiernik sold 75,276 shares of SWAV stock on 11/12/2020 at the average price of $88.81. The price of the stock has increased by 1.88% since.

Director Antoine Papiernik sold 104,400 shares of SWAV stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $82.69. The price of the stock has increased by 9.42% since.

Director Antoine Papiernik sold 16,619 shares of SWAV stock on 10/19/2020 at the average price of $79.13. The price of the stock has increased by 14.34% since.

Chief Commercial Officer Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of SWAV stock on 10/15/2020 at the average price of $73.24. The price of the stock has increased by 23.54% since.

