Ringcentral Inc (RNG) CFO Mitesh Dhruv Sold $3.3 million of Shares

RingCentral Inc provides software-as-a-service, or SaaS, solutions for business communications. Its solutions can be used in multiple devices including Smartphones, Tablets, PC's and Desk Phones which allows for communication across multiple channels. RingCentral Inc has a market cap of $27.31 billion; its shares were traded at around $304.65 with and P/S ratio of 24.62. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with RingCentral Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO & Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 30,000 shares of RNG stock on 10/15/2020 at the average price of $278.94. The price of the stock has increased by 9.22% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,553 shares of RNG stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $281.82. The price of the stock has increased by 8.1% since.

CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,553 shares of RNG stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $265.11. The price of the stock has increased by 14.91% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Accounting Officer Vaibhav Agarwal sold 482 shares of RNG stock on 10/21/2020 at the average price of $294. The price of the stock has increased by 3.62% since.

Chief Strategy Officer Praful Shah sold 12,259 shares of RNG stock on 10/16/2020 at the average price of $276.74. The price of the stock has increased by 10.09% since.

SVP, CAO & General Counsel John H Marlow sold 1,940 shares of RNG stock on 10/15/2020 at the average price of $275.84. The price of the stock has increased by 10.44% since.

For the complete insider trading history of RNG, click here