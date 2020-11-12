Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) CFO Chad M Cohen Sold $1.5 million of Shares

CFO of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Chad M Cohen (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of ADPT on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $49.16 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp has a market cap of $6.66 billion; its shares were traded at around $48.69 with and P/S ratio of 67.61. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Chad M Cohen sold 30,000 shares of ADPT stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $49.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.96% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Medical Officer Lance Baldo sold 6,250 shares of ADPT stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $50.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.83% since.

Chief Scientific Officer Harlan S Robins sold 33,300 shares of ADPT stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $50.7. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.96% since.

Chief Business Development Off Sharon Benzeno sold 6,772 shares of ADPT stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $45.58. The price of the stock has increased by 6.82% since.

SVP and General Counsel Stacy L Taylor sold 2,880 shares of ADPT stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $49.78. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.19% since.

Chief Business Development Off Sharon Benzeno sold 417 shares of ADPT stock on 10/19/2020 at the average price of $51.25. The price of the stock has decreased by 5% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ADPT, click here