Natera Inc (NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sold $10.1 million of Shares

CEO of Natera Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Steven Leonard Chapman (insider trades) sold 130,000 shares of NTRA on 11/11/2020 at an average price of $77.9 a share. The total sale was $10.1 million.

Natera Inc is a provider of diagnostic services predominantly in the United States. It offers various tests which detect chromosomal abnormalities, reasons for miscarriages and paternity. Natera Inc has a market cap of $7.13 billion; its shares were traded at around $83.48 with and P/S ratio of 18.15. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Natera Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 130,000 shares of NTRA stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $77.9. The price of the stock has increased by 7.16% since.

CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 61,351 shares of NTRA stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $75. The price of the stock has increased by 11.31% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,626 shares of NTRA stock on 10/22/2020 at the average price of $68.72. The price of the stock has increased by 21.48% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Executive Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 250,000 shares of NTRA stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $78.92. The price of the stock has increased by 5.78% since.

Executive Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 108 shares of NTRA stock on 10/14/2020 at the average price of $73.45. The price of the stock has increased by 13.66% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NTRA, click here