Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) CEO Justin D. Gover Sold $715,795 of Shares

CEO of Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Justin D. Gover (insider trades) sold 71,508 shares of GWPH on 11/12/2020 at an average price of $10.01 a share. The total sale was $715,795.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC is engaged in the research, development and commercialisation of cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis Sativa plant. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC has a market cap of $3.59 billion; its shares were traded at around $117.72 with and P/S ratio of 7.36. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Medical Officer Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of GWPH stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $9.17.

Executive Chairman Geoffrey W Dr Guy sold 307,152 shares of GWPH stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $8.48.

