Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. Buys SBA Communications Corp, Lowe's Inc, ONEOK Inc, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp

Columbus, OH, based Investment company Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SBA Communications Corp, Lowe's Inc, ONEOK Inc, Nordstrom Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, MSCI Inc, Ansys Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cambridge Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. owns 32 stocks with a total value of $190 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Target Corp (TGT) - 52,426 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.48% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 32,049 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.21% Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 178,650 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05% Nike Inc (NKE) - 59,871 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.28% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 20,354 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.59%

Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 89.07%. The purchase prices were between $291.56 and $323.35, with an estimated average price of $305.47. The stock is now traded at around $296.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 18,690 shares as of .

Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 71.75%. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $157.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 38,885 shares as of .

Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 123.38%. The purchase prices were between $24.48 and $32.18, with an estimated average price of $27.89. The stock is now traded at around $30.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 188,974 shares as of .

Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Nordstrom Inc by 120.55%. The purchase prices were between $11.79 and $17.13, with an estimated average price of $15.02. The stock is now traded at around $15.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 342,839 shares as of .

Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 171.28%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $353.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 6,972 shares as of .

Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 27.46%. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 102,201 shares as of .

Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 36.43%. The sale prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $189.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.96%. Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. still held 34,737 shares as of .

Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 35.12%. The sale prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.62%. Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. still held 58,028 shares as of .

Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in MSCI Inc by 33.02%. The sale prices were between $339.25 and $394, with an estimated average price of $362.5. The stock is now traded at around $389.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.54%. Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. still held 16,554 shares as of .

Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 31.13%. The sale prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $215.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.54%. Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. still held 29,792 shares as of .

Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in Ansys Inc by 22.3%. The sale prices were between $293.51 and $350.59, with an estimated average price of $313.12. The stock is now traded at around $323.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.02%. Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. still held 21,548 shares as of .

Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in The Kroger Co by 23.95%. The sale prices were between $32.02 and $36.6, with an estimated average price of $34.54. The stock is now traded at around $32.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.01%. Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. still held 167,470 shares as of .