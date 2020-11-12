  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. Buys SBA Communications Corp, Lowe's Inc, ONEOK Inc, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp

November 12, 2020 | About: SBAC -0.54% LOW -0.01% OKE -4.2% JWN -3.27% SPY -0.97% SYY -0.7% PYPL -1.68% AAPL -0.23% MSCI -1.71% MSFT -0.51% ANSS -1.62%

Columbus, OH, based Investment company Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SBA Communications Corp, Lowe's Inc, ONEOK Inc, Nordstrom Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, MSCI Inc, Ansys Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cambridge Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. owns 32 stocks with a total value of $190 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Cambridge Financial Group, Inc.
  1. Target Corp (TGT) - 52,426 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.48%
  2. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 32,049 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.21%
  3. Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 178,650 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05%
  4. Nike Inc (NKE) - 59,871 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.28%
  5. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 20,354 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.59%
Added: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)

Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 89.07%. The purchase prices were between $291.56 and $323.35, with an estimated average price of $305.47. The stock is now traded at around $296.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 18,690 shares as of .

Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 71.75%. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $157.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 38,885 shares as of .

Added: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 123.38%. The purchase prices were between $24.48 and $32.18, with an estimated average price of $27.89. The stock is now traded at around $30.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 188,974 shares as of .

Added: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)

Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Nordstrom Inc by 120.55%. The purchase prices were between $11.79 and $17.13, with an estimated average price of $15.02. The stock is now traded at around $15.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 342,839 shares as of .

Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 171.28%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $353.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 6,972 shares as of .

Added: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 27.46%. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 102,201 shares as of .

Reduced: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 36.43%. The sale prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $189.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.96%. Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. still held 34,737 shares as of .

Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 35.12%. The sale prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.62%. Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. still held 58,028 shares as of .

Reduced: MSCI Inc (MSCI)

Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in MSCI Inc by 33.02%. The sale prices were between $339.25 and $394, with an estimated average price of $362.5. The stock is now traded at around $389.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.54%. Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. still held 16,554 shares as of .

Reduced: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 31.13%. The sale prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $215.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.54%. Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. still held 29,792 shares as of .

Reduced: Ansys Inc (ANSS)

Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in Ansys Inc by 22.3%. The sale prices were between $293.51 and $350.59, with an estimated average price of $313.12. The stock is now traded at around $323.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.02%. Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. still held 21,548 shares as of .

Reduced: The Kroger Co (KR)

Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in The Kroger Co by 23.95%. The sale prices were between $32.02 and $36.6, with an estimated average price of $34.54. The stock is now traded at around $32.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.01%. Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. still held 167,470 shares as of .



