Center for Financial Planning, Inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Sells Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Canadian National Railway Co

Investment company Center for Financial Planning, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, IHS Markit, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, sells Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Canadian National Railway Co, Applied Materials Inc, CVS Health Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Center for Financial Planning, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Center for Financial Planning, Inc. owns 454 stocks with a total value of $311 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EW, DPHC, FND, FVRR, DSS, SOLO, APPN, TWNK, ACB, KODK, GNRC, STWD, LULU, WMB, UAA, TSCO, SNE, WRK, HXL,

EW, DPHC, FND, FVRR, DSS, SOLO, APPN, TWNK, ACB, KODK, GNRC, STWD, LULU, WMB, UAA, TSCO, SNE, WRK, HXL, Added Positions: VOO, EFAV, VB, VTV, VUG, INFO, VWO, UNP, NFLX, IJH, IEMG, VV, TSLA, WOR, WDFC, JPM, T, CB, CVX, ETN, MPC, CMCSA, MRNA, DOW, C, CSCO, JNK, SDY, BLK, VNQ, BBY, BAC, AMGN, APD, HD, GLW, DIS, CCI, RTX, UPS, TGT, SBUX, QCOM, EQIX, GILD, INTC, HSY, IBM, HON,

VOO, EFAV, VB, VTV, VUG, INFO, VWO, UNP, NFLX, IJH, IEMG, VV, TSLA, WOR, WDFC, JPM, T, CB, CVX, ETN, MPC, CMCSA, MRNA, DOW, C, CSCO, JNK, SDY, BLK, VNQ, BBY, BAC, AMGN, APD, HD, GLW, DIS, CCI, RTX, UPS, TGT, SBUX, QCOM, EQIX, GILD, INTC, HSY, IBM, HON, Reduced Positions: VBR, IEFA, QUAL, AGG, TMO, VXUS, LHX, VGT, IWN, IJR, CVS, VBK, MSI, BRK.B, SO, IWR, VSS, AMZN, EMR, XOM, GE, BNDX, VO, VEA, SPY, IYR, LMT, EFA, EEM, SPGI, LOW, BLD, MCD, NUAN, VRTX, USB, MAS, MDT, FB, CMS, MCO, CMA, VDE, DTE, DVA, MFC, LNC, WMT, EFV, ANTM, HIO, DAL, ENV, CARR, WORK,

VBR, IEFA, QUAL, AGG, TMO, VXUS, LHX, VGT, IWN, IJR, CVS, VBK, MSI, BRK.B, SO, IWR, VSS, AMZN, EMR, XOM, GE, BNDX, VO, VEA, SPY, IYR, LMT, EFA, EEM, SPGI, LOW, BLD, MCD, NUAN, VRTX, USB, MAS, MDT, FB, CMS, MCO, CMA, VDE, DTE, DVA, MFC, LNC, WMT, EFV, ANTM, HIO, DAL, ENV, CARR, WORK, Sold Out: PRF, CNI, AMAT, AFG, EEMV, USA, MNP, VTA, CGW, CRNC, CRCQQ, N5OA, 21P1, BUD, IVR, BK, ET, STM, RES, NNBR, LGF.B, ITT, EGBN, CCL,

VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 191,964 shares, 19.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.84% ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 809,138 shares, 15.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38% ISHARES TRUST (QUAL) - 375,663 shares, 12.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VBR) - 309,185 shares, 11.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.04% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VB) - 104,038 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.85%

Center for Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.19 and $87.44, with an estimated average price of $77.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,055 shares as of .

Center for Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.24 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $15.94. The stock is now traded at around $18.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of .

Center for Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.64 and $75.96, with an estimated average price of $68.56. The stock is now traded at around $75.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 250 shares as of .

Center for Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in WestRock Co. The purchase prices were between $26.22 and $37.64, with an estimated average price of $30.88. The stock is now traded at around $38.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 345 shares as of .

Center for Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Appian Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.87 and $66.24, with an estimated average price of $54.16. The stock is now traded at around $94.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 8 shares as of .

Center for Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.76 and $398.29, with an estimated average price of $333.7. The stock is now traded at around $329.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 30 shares as of .

Center for Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 5528.89%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $69.64, with an estimated average price of $68.07. The stock is now traded at around $70.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 12,665 shares as of .

Center for Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 67.51%. The purchase prices were between $98.37 and $109.49, with an estimated average price of $104.76. The stock is now traded at around $112.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,925 shares as of .

Center for Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 21.52%. The purchase prices were between $204.41 and $245.48, with an estimated average price of $221.4. The stock is now traded at around $236.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,471 shares as of .

Center for Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 2743.75%. The purchase prices were between $75.64 and $83.96, with an estimated average price of $79.58. The stock is now traded at around $90.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,820 shares as of .

Center for Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 34.57%. The purchase prices were between $113.85 and $136.03, with an estimated average price of $125.61. The stock is now traded at around $146.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 872 shares as of .

Center for Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in WD-40 Co by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $185.18 and $205.34, with an estimated average price of $196.3. The stock is now traded at around $255.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of .

Center for Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $107.02 and $121.04, with an estimated average price of $114.39.

Center for Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $88.08 and $108.08, with an estimated average price of $100.3.

Center for Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $55 and $67.62, with an estimated average price of $61.75.

Center for Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES INC. The sale prices were between $52.55 and $56.68, with an estimated average price of $55.21.

Center for Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fd Inc. The sale prices were between $14.19 and $15.15, with an estimated average price of $14.61.

Center for Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in American Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $56.83 and $69.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4.