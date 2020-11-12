Roanoke Asset Management Corp Buys PROSHARES TRUST, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc, Sells DexCom Inc, Five9 Inc

Investment company Roanoke Asset Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys PROSHARES TRUST, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, sells DexCom Inc, Five9 Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Roanoke Asset Management Corp. As of 2020Q3, Roanoke Asset Management Corp owns 85 stocks with a total value of $179 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ED, SPY,

ED, SPY, Added Positions: QLD, QCOM, OLLI, GLD, ADP, JNJ, MCD, ALRM, PXD, TGT, VZ,

QLD, QCOM, OLLI, GLD, ADP, JNJ, MCD, ALRM, PXD, TGT, VZ, Reduced Positions: LRCX, FB, LLY, HD, ORCL, PYPL, DXCM, FIVN, DHR, GILD,

For the details of ROANOKE ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/roanoke+asset+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Mastercard Inc (MA) - 56,477 shares, 10.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 51,990 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 30,255 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.1% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 52,225 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.07% Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 58,131 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%

Roanoke Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.65 and $77.8, with an estimated average price of $73.78. The stock is now traded at around $80.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,755 shares as of .

Roanoke Asset Management Corp initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $353.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 645 shares as of .

Roanoke Asset Management Corp added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $82.75 and $181.54, with an estimated average price of $131.07. The stock is now traded at around $97.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 24,000 shares as of .

Roanoke Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc by 22.88%. The purchase prices were between $84.19 and $110.71, with an estimated average price of $97.67. The stock is now traded at around $84.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 21,485 shares as of .