Roanoke Asset Management Corp Buys PROSHARES TRUST, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc, Sells DexCom Inc, Five9 Inc

November 12, 2020 | About: QLD -0.95% OLLI -0.14% ED -1.48% SPY -0.97%

Investment company Roanoke Asset Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys PROSHARES TRUST, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, sells DexCom Inc, Five9 Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Roanoke Asset Management Corp. As of 2020Q3, Roanoke Asset Management Corp owns 85 stocks with a total value of $179 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of ROANOKE ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP
  1. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 56,477 shares, 10.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
  2. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 51,990 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26%
  3. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 30,255 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.1%
  4. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 52,225 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.07%
  5. Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 58,131 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
New Purchase: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.65 and $77.8, with an estimated average price of $73.78. The stock is now traded at around $80.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,755 shares as of .

New Purchase: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $353.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 645 shares as of .

Added: PROSHARES TRUST (QLD)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $82.75 and $181.54, with an estimated average price of $131.07. The stock is now traded at around $97.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 24,000 shares as of .

Added: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc by 22.88%. The purchase prices were between $84.19 and $110.71, with an estimated average price of $97.67. The stock is now traded at around $84.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 21,485 shares as of .



