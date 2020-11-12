  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Eversept Partners, LLC Buys Burning Rock Biotech

November 12, 2020 | About: BNR -3.29%

Investment company Eversept Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Burning Rock Biotech during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eversept Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Eversept Partners, LLC owns 64 stocks with a total value of $606 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: BNR,

For the details of Eversept Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eversept+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Eversept Partners, LLC
  1. Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 954,738 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio.
  2. TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) - 2,501,272 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio.
  3. Amarin Corp PLC (AMRN) - 4,786,101 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio.
  4. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN) - 448,264 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio.
  5. Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) - 220,344 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Burning Rock Biotech Ltd (BNR)

Eversept Partners, LLC initiated holding in Burning Rock Biotech Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.07 and $29.61, with an estimated average price of $23.69. The stock is now traded at around $27.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of Eversept Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Eversept Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Eversept Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Eversept Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Eversept Partners, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)