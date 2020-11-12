Eversept Partners, LLC Buys Burning Rock Biotech

Investment company Eversept Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Burning Rock Biotech during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eversept Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Eversept Partners, LLC owns 64 stocks with a total value of $606 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BNR,

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 954,738 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) - 2,501,272 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Amarin Corp PLC (AMRN) - 4,786,101 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN) - 448,264 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) - 220,344 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio.

Eversept Partners, LLC initiated holding in Burning Rock Biotech Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.07 and $29.61, with an estimated average price of $23.69. The stock is now traded at around $27.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of .