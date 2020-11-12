Investec Asset Management LTD Buys Tencent Music Entertainment Group, GoDaddy Inc, SVB Financial Group, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, NetEase Inc, JD.com Inc

London, X0, based Investment company Investec Asset Management LTD (Current Portfolio) buys Tencent Music Entertainment Group, GoDaddy Inc, SVB Financial Group, Synnex Corp, The Estee Lauder Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, NetEase Inc, JD.com Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investec Asset Management LTD. As of 2020Q3, Investec Asset Management LTD owns 223 stocks with a total value of $27.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TME, GDDY, SIVB, SNX, PNR, SNPS, FCX, KLAC, ADSK, IP, BMY, TCOM, AMAT,

TME, GDDY, SIVB, SNX, PNR, SNPS, FCX, KLAC, ADSK, IP, BMY, TCOM, AMAT, Added Positions: EL, AVGO, EA, YUMC, NEM, TWTR, V, JNJ, AAPL, MS, GOLD, RS, NOMD, XRAY, AZO, SSRM, WM, TSM, NEE, ADP, APTV, MDT, INTU, HDB, ALLY, SPGI, BDX, JPM, CHKP, ASML, TX, ICLR, EWY, INDA, FDS, CCJ, VRSN, TW, ACN, GFI, FOXA, TEL, AEM, LRCX, IPGP, MCK, ACGL, DBX, STT, ANET, NDAQ, ANTM, MO, ITRI, TSN, SAP, EPOL, PVG, NVR, NOC, OSB, LSTR, TUR, THD, EWT, ASR, ESNT, RDY, DE, CF, ALC, A,

EL, AVGO, EA, YUMC, NEM, TWTR, V, JNJ, AAPL, MS, GOLD, RS, NOMD, XRAY, AZO, SSRM, WM, TSM, NEE, ADP, APTV, MDT, INTU, HDB, ALLY, SPGI, BDX, JPM, CHKP, ASML, TX, ICLR, EWY, INDA, FDS, CCJ, VRSN, TW, ACN, GFI, FOXA, TEL, AEM, LRCX, IPGP, MCK, ACGL, DBX, STT, ANET, NDAQ, ANTM, MO, ITRI, TSN, SAP, EPOL, PVG, NVR, NOC, OSB, LSTR, TUR, THD, EWT, ASR, ESNT, RDY, DE, CF, ALC, A, Reduced Positions: BABA, NTES, JD, HON, MRK, VLO, EBAY, BAC, MMC, C, MA, RDN, TRU, NXPI, GOOGL, DLPH, AXP, TJX, FB, PBR, TT, PAAS, BIDU, AER, DXC, AN, NVDA, SNA, KGC, FSLR, NOV, MDLZ, NTRS, ATVI, PEP, WSO, WBT, IQV, ICE, WPM, ABBV, ADS, CCEP, BTG, CB, IAG, PG, COP, MSCI, NICE, NMIH, TPR, CME, APEI, AMED, DOX, ZTS, IR, DLR, HD, DG, LMT, FNF, KL, J, SABR, RTX, SPG, HP, SPTN, SYK, TPL, CNYA, GOOG, HES, ALGN, ADNT, WFC, REZI, RGA, MTG, PSX, CARS, CHE, KOS, ORLY, XEC, LNC, NTR, MPC, ECL, CDE, MNST,

BABA, NTES, JD, HON, MRK, VLO, EBAY, BAC, MMC, C, MA, RDN, TRU, NXPI, GOOGL, DLPH, AXP, TJX, FB, PBR, TT, PAAS, BIDU, AER, DXC, AN, NVDA, SNA, KGC, FSLR, NOV, MDLZ, NTRS, ATVI, PEP, WSO, WBT, IQV, ICE, WPM, ABBV, ADS, CCEP, BTG, CB, IAG, PG, COP, MSCI, NICE, NMIH, TPR, CME, APEI, AMED, DOX, ZTS, IR, DLR, HD, DG, LMT, FNF, KL, J, SABR, RTX, SPG, HP, SPTN, SYK, TPL, CNYA, GOOG, HES, ALGN, ADNT, WFC, REZI, RGA, MTG, PSX, CARS, CHE, KOS, ORLY, XEC, LNC, NTR, MPC, ECL, CDE, MNST, Sold Out: VIPS, CMG, SPOT, BPOP, MHK, ALXN, ABEV, AOS, STNG, LEA, HAS, ITUB, NBL, EWZ, BBBY, FNV, URBN, RIG, RGLD, WUBA, TLK, EIDO, EWM,

For the details of Investec Asset Management LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/investec+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 9,522,476 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% Visa Inc (V) - 6,290,402 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.69% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 279,323 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 5,827,983 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.69% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 504,147 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.58%

Investec Asset Management LTD initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $13.35 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $15.57. The stock is now traded at around $15.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 19,085,152 shares as of .

Investec Asset Management LTD initiated holding in GoDaddy Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.97 and $85.23, with an estimated average price of $75.39. The stock is now traded at around $72.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 2,085,381 shares as of .

Investec Asset Management LTD initiated holding in Synnex Corp. The purchase prices were between $115.82 and $140.06, with an estimated average price of $125.66. The stock is now traded at around $146.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 902,564 shares as of .

Investec Asset Management LTD initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $201.65 and $259.73, with an estimated average price of $235.22. The stock is now traded at around $331.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 528,994 shares as of .

Investec Asset Management LTD initiated holding in Pentair PLC. The purchase prices were between $36.47 and $46.55, with an estimated average price of $43.48. The stock is now traded at around $51.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,099,605 shares as of .

Investec Asset Management LTD initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $191.04 and $229.36, with an estimated average price of $203.58. The stock is now traded at around $223.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 439,007 shares as of .

Investec Asset Management LTD added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 33.80%. The purchase prices were between $187.81 and $222.93, with an estimated average price of $205.7. The stock is now traded at around $249.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,197,939 shares as of .

Investec Asset Management LTD added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 33.74%. The purchase prices were between $305.79 and $375.01, with an estimated average price of $335.08. The stock is now traded at around $370.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,166,543 shares as of .

Investec Asset Management LTD added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 27.49%. The purchase prices were between $124.3 and $146.95, with an estimated average price of $136.17. The stock is now traded at around $119.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,653,489 shares as of .

Investec Asset Management LTD added to a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc by 60.16%. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $58.29, with an estimated average price of $52.88. The stock is now traded at around $57.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,337,946 shares as of .

Investec Asset Management LTD added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 53.63%. The purchase prices were between $59.54 and $70.37, with an estimated average price of $65.13. The stock is now traded at around $65.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,537,515 shares as of .

Investec Asset Management LTD added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 173.84%. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $45.33, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $42.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,918,738 shares as of .

Investec Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.41 and $23.97, with an estimated average price of $19.56.

Investec Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1056.45 and $1379.03, with an estimated average price of $1204.45.

Investec Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $231.26 and $291.75, with an estimated average price of $258.34.

Investec Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in Popular Inc. The sale prices were between $34.5 and $39.39, with an estimated average price of $37.02.

Investec Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $70.47 and $103.38, with an estimated average price of $90.1.

Investec Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $100.51 and $116.57, with an estimated average price of $108.03.