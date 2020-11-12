Mayo Clinic Buys Exact Sciences Corp, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Seres Therapeutics Inc, BioSig Technologies Inc

Investment company Mayo Clinic (Current Portfolio) buys Exact Sciences Corp, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Seres Therapeutics Inc, BioSig Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mayo Clinic. As of 2020Q3, Mayo Clinic owns 9 stocks with a total value of $74 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EXAS,

EXAS, Reduced Positions: SPY, BSGM,

SPY, BSGM, Sold Out: MCRB,

For the details of Mayo Clinic's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mayo+clinic/current-portfolio/portfolio

Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) - 5,719,924 shares, 47.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15% Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) - 442,714 shares, 19.50% of the total portfolio. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 16,511 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 81.79% Unity Biotechnology Inc (UBX) - 1,571,981 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. BioSig Technologies Inc (BSGM) - 100,891 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.49%

Mayo Clinic initiated holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.92 and $102.01, with an estimated average price of $86.19. The stock is now traded at around $122.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.52%. The holding were 3,289 shares as of .

Mayo Clinic sold out a holding in Seres Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $3.74 and $28.74, with an estimated average price of $16.56.