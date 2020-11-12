  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Mayo Clinic Buys Exact Sciences Corp, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Seres Therapeutics Inc, BioSig Technologies Inc

November 12, 2020 | About: EXAS -0.78% MCRB +1.3%

Investment company Mayo Clinic (Current Portfolio) buys Exact Sciences Corp, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Seres Therapeutics Inc, BioSig Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mayo Clinic. As of 2020Q3, Mayo Clinic owns 9 stocks with a total value of $74 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mayo Clinic's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mayo+clinic/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mayo Clinic
  1. Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) - 5,719,924 shares, 47.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
  2. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) - 442,714 shares, 19.50% of the total portfolio.
  3. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 16,511 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 81.79%
  4. Unity Biotechnology Inc (UBX) - 1,571,981 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio.
  5. BioSig Technologies Inc (BSGM) - 100,891 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.49%
New Purchase: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)

Mayo Clinic initiated holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.92 and $102.01, with an estimated average price of $86.19. The stock is now traded at around $122.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.52%. The holding were 3,289 shares as of .

Sold Out: Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB)

Mayo Clinic sold out a holding in Seres Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $3.74 and $28.74, with an estimated average price of $16.56.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mayo Clinic. Also check out:

1. Mayo Clinic's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mayo Clinic's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mayo Clinic's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mayo Clinic keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)