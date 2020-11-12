Boston Financial Mangement Inc Buys Crown Castle International Corp, Amphenol Corp, GoDaddy Inc, Sells JPMorgan Chase, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Boston Financial Mangement Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Crown Castle International Corp, Amphenol Corp, GoDaddy Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, sells JPMorgan Chase, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Cantel Medical Corp, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boston Financial Mangement Inc . As of 2020Q3, Boston Financial Mangement Inc owns 232 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: APH, GDDY, PODD,
- Added Positions: CCI, VCSH, SPSB, VIGI, BRO, CCOI, BDX, BR, LMT, STE, EQIX, WRB, FAST, GILD, JNJ, IJK, RSG, SMG, NDSN, NEM, BLK, ADI, WMT, BX, GDXJ, GLD, EXAS, IJT, IVW, MINT, CSX, VCIT, GOLD,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, JPM, DOX, NEE, DGRW, ADBE, AMZN, IJH, ITW, HSY, ADP, AOS, IVV, IBKR, INTC, LII, GOOG, IJR, VRSN, HEI.A, FRC, VNQ, LYV, MCD, MRK, AMGN, ABBV, PEP, PG, CSCO, ROST, TJX, TMO, UN, RTX, UNH, MMM, ABT, JKHY, IWM, IWF, CMCSA, EMR, IWB, SPY, CVX, CVS, VEA, BRK.B, EFA, VIG, FTV, XLF, VWO, OTIS, CARR, AVGO, IAA, VEU, KAR, IVE, GSIE, DNKN, VB, PYPL, FB, BABA, CHD, INTU, IDXX, IBM, GIS, FISV, XOM, KO, CTAS, KMB, BMY, BA, BK, BAC, ATR, ANSS, ACN, DIS, MMP, MMC, MKC, SPGI, MDT, NKE, NVS, NVO, PNC, PTC, RPM, ROP, CRM, UL, VZ,
- Sold Out: BIL, CMD, SO, MCHP, STT, UPS, WFC, ZBH, EBAY, CATC, DG, ZTS, NTRA, AGG, EEM, GOVT, IJJ, IWR, QQQ, SCHF, VO, VOO, VTV, VYM, CTSH, ADSK, BP, BLL, BXP, BAM, CP, CERN, CHKP, CLX, PH, STZ, CFR, D, ETN, EV, EPD, GD, LHX, LOGI, AFL,
For the details of BOSTON FINANCIAL MANGEMENT INC 's stock buys and sells, go to
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 503,872 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 855,003 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.22%
- Watsco Inc (WSO) - 350,643 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
- Copart Inc (CPRT) - 676,046 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
- Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 98,452 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%
Boston Financial Mangement Inc initiated holding in Amphenol Corp. The purchase prices were between $94.46 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $105.3. The stock is now traded at around $120.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 164,335 shares as of .New Purchase: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)
Boston Financial Mangement Inc initiated holding in GoDaddy Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.97 and $85.23, with an estimated average price of $75.39. The stock is now traded at around $72.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 149,436 shares as of .New Purchase: Insulet Corp (PODD)
Boston Financial Mangement Inc initiated holding in Insulet Corp. The purchase prices were between $192.55 and $236.59, with an estimated average price of $210.37. The stock is now traded at around $260.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,039 shares as of .Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Boston Financial Mangement Inc added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 80.56%. The purchase prices were between $155.62 and $174.3, with an estimated average price of $165.04. The stock is now traded at around $166.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 294,602 shares as of .Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Boston Financial Mangement Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.75%. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 232,712 shares as of .Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPSB)
Boston Financial Mangement Inc added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 29.71%. The purchase prices were between $31.3 and $31.43, with an estimated average price of $31.37. The stock is now traded at around $31.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 657,446 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJK)
Boston Financial Mangement Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 38.61%. The purchase prices were between $55.32 and $62.55, with an estimated average price of $59.38. The stock is now traded at around $65.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,296 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)
Boston Financial Mangement Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 20.42%. The purchase prices were between $82.54 and $94.36, with an estimated average price of $89.25. The stock is now traded at around $98.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,005 shares as of .Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (BIL)
Boston Financial Mangement Inc sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $91.52 and $91.54, with an estimated average price of $91.53.Sold Out: Cantel Medical Corp (CMD)
Boston Financial Mangement Inc sold out a holding in Cantel Medical Corp. The sale prices were between $42.66 and $54.87, with an estimated average price of $49.24.Sold Out: Aflac Inc (AFL)
Boston Financial Mangement Inc sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $33.97 and $38.07, with an estimated average price of $36.42.Sold Out: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Boston Financial Mangement Inc sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $117 and $145.93, with an estimated average price of $134.42.Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Boston Financial Mangement Inc sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.58 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $78.62.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Boston Financial Mangement Inc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11.
