Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Buys Amazon.com Inc, MSCI BRAZIL ETF, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Sells Apple Inc, Starbucks Corp, Mastercard Inc

Investment company Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, MSCI BRAZIL ETF, Las Vegas Sands Corp, MGM Resorts International, Boeing Co, sells Apple Inc, Starbucks Corp, Mastercard Inc, Tesla Inc, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.. As of 2020Q3, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. owns 64 stocks with a total value of $83 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ITUB, GGB, SPYX, XLF, BAC, XLE, VNQ, IEV, NFLX, C, SPOT, BRFS, BYND, DHR, SYK, NEM, IJH, PLD, NVDA, EEMV, IYF, SRNE, SPYD, IAU, ARKK, IDV, USMV, SDIV, FB, GDX, XOM, WFC, VOO,

ITUB, GGB, SPYX, XLF, BAC, XLE, VNQ, IEV, NFLX, C, SPOT, BRFS, BYND, DHR, SYK, NEM, IJH, PLD, NVDA, EEMV, IYF, SRNE, SPYD, IAU, ARKK, IDV, USMV, SDIV, FB, GDX, XOM, WFC, VOO, Added Positions: AMZN, EWZ, LVS, MGM, BA, RCL, NTCO, DIS, JPM, BKNG, QQQ, DIA,

AMZN, EWZ, LVS, MGM, BA, RCL, NTCO, DIS, JPM, BKNG, QQQ, DIA, Reduced Positions: AAPL, SBUX, MA, TSLA, V, MSFT, BUD, PBR, GOOG, VALE,

AAPL, SBUX, MA, TSLA, V, MSFT, BUD, PBR, GOOG, VALE, Sold Out: ARDX,

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 42,910 shares, 15.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2188.53% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,043 shares, 12.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.24% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 63,025 shares, 9.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.92% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 10,955 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 71.62% Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 2,731 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.16%

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. initiated holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The purchase prices were between $3.89 and $5.45, with an estimated average price of $4.67. The stock is now traded at around $5.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 480,277 shares as of .

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. initiated holding in Gerdau SA. The purchase prices were between $2.91 and $4.12, with an estimated average price of $3.45. The stock is now traded at around $3.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 164,744 shares as of .

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $76.85 and $88.95, with an estimated average price of $82.16. The stock is now traded at around $87.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,824 shares as of .

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $22.68 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $26.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 17,302 shares as of .

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $26.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 15,083 shares as of .

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $29.95 and $38.58, with an estimated average price of $35.52. The stock is now traded at around $32.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 11,837 shares as of .

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 2188.53%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3110.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.78%. The holding were 42,910 shares as of .

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. added to a holding in MSCI BRAZIL ETF by 4577.80%. The purchase prices were between $27.17 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $30.67. The stock is now traded at around $30.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.97%. The holding were 122,231 shares as of .

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 143.96%. The purchase prices were between $43.34 and $53.1, with an estimated average price of $47.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 95,157 shares as of .

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. added to a holding in MGM Resorts International by 116.33%. The purchase prices were between $14.96 and $23.86, with an estimated average price of $19.83. The stock is now traded at around $23.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 212,445 shares as of .

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 134.66%. The purchase prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6. The stock is now traded at around $176.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 24,595 shares as of .

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. added to a holding in Royal Caribbean Group by 98.34%. The purchase prices were between $47.12 and $71.95, with an estimated average price of $58.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 67,778 shares as of .

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. sold out a holding in Ardelyx Inc. The sale prices were between $5.25 and $7.08, with an estimated average price of $6.02.