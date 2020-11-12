Bank of Italy Buys Ferrari NV, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Sells Linde PLC

Rome, L6, based Investment company Bank of Italy (Current Portfolio) buys Ferrari NV, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, sells Linde PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bank of Italy. As of 2020Q3, Bank of Italy owns 6 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ESGU,

ESGU, Added Positions: RACE, FCAU, CNHI,

RACE, FCAU, CNHI, Sold Out: LIN,

ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 2,034,077 shares, 48.38% of the total portfolio. Ferrari NV (RACE) - 1,828,244 shares, 23.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.77% Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) - 13,342,091 shares, 11.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.59% CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) - 17,737,143 shares, 9.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.38% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 809,578 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. New Position

Bank of Italy initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.41 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $75.29. The stock is now traded at around $80.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.37%. The holding were 809,578 shares as of .

Bank of Italy added to a holding in Ferrari NV by 40.77%. The purchase prices were between $171.94 and $199.29, with an estimated average price of $185.9. The stock is now traded at around $205.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.87%. The holding were 1,828,244 shares as of .

Bank of Italy added to a holding in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV by 21.59%. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.12. The stock is now traded at around $14.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 13,342,091 shares as of .

Bank of Italy sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $214.77 and $260.23, with an estimated average price of $242.24.