Bank of Italy Buys Ferrari NV, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Sells Linde PLC

November 12, 2020 | About: RACE -1.81% FCAU -2.42% ESGU -0.91% LIN -1.75%

Rome, L6, based Investment company Bank of Italy (Current Portfolio) buys Ferrari NV, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, sells Linde PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bank of Italy. As of 2020Q3, Bank of Italy owns 6 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bank of Italy's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bank+of+italy/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bank of Italy
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 2,034,077 shares, 48.38% of the total portfolio.
  2. Ferrari NV (RACE) - 1,828,244 shares, 23.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.77%
  3. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) - 13,342,091 shares, 11.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.59%
  4. CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) - 17,737,143 shares, 9.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.38%
  5. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 809,578 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Bank of Italy initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.41 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $75.29. The stock is now traded at around $80.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.37%. The holding were 809,578 shares as of .

Added: Ferrari NV (RACE)

Bank of Italy added to a holding in Ferrari NV by 40.77%. The purchase prices were between $171.94 and $199.29, with an estimated average price of $185.9. The stock is now traded at around $205.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.87%. The holding were 1,828,244 shares as of .

Added: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU)

Bank of Italy added to a holding in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV by 21.59%. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.12. The stock is now traded at around $14.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 13,342,091 shares as of .

Sold Out: Linde PLC (LIN)

Bank of Italy sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $214.77 and $260.23, with an estimated average price of $242.24.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bank of Italy. Also check out:

