Norinchukin Bank, The Buys Costco Wholesale Corp, Copart Inc, Clorox Co, Sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Varian Medical Systems Inc

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Norinchukin Bank, The (Current Portfolio) buys Costco Wholesale Corp, Copart Inc, Clorox Co, Salesforce.com Inc, Amgen Inc, sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Rollins Inc, H&R Block Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Norinchukin Bank, The. As of 2020Q3, Norinchukin Bank, The owns 519 stocks with a total value of $6.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Norinchukin Bank, The's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/norinchukin+bank%2C+the/current-portfolio/portfolio

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 4,019,000 shares, 21.28% of the total portfolio. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 3,639,930 shares, 19.34% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,204,541 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,440,443 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.55% ISHARES TRUST (ITOT) - 1,582,728 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio.

Norinchukin Bank, The initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.92 and $91.98, with an estimated average price of $84.71. The stock is now traded at around $100.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,928 shares as of .

Norinchukin Bank, The initiated holding in Catalent Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.74 and $92.5, with an estimated average price of $84.37. The stock is now traded at around $103.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,770 shares as of .

Norinchukin Bank, The initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.59 and $135.52, with an estimated average price of $116.89. The stock is now traded at around $127.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,010 shares as of .

Norinchukin Bank, The initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $428.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 928 shares as of .

Norinchukin Bank, The initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $83.21, with an estimated average price of $69.52. The stock is now traded at around $86.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,676 shares as of .

Norinchukin Bank, The initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $956.62 and $1225.45, with an estimated average price of $1083.57. The stock is now traded at around $1296.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 253 shares as of .

Norinchukin Bank, The added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 62.28%. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $375.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 167,488 shares as of .

Norinchukin Bank, The added to a holding in Copart Inc by 199.96%. The purchase prices were between $81.5 and $106.16, with an estimated average price of $96.79. The stock is now traded at around $117.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 165,527 shares as of .

Norinchukin Bank, The added to a holding in Clorox Co by 61.08%. The purchase prices were between $206.85 and $237.74, with an estimated average price of $222.53. The stock is now traded at around $207.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 141,823 shares as of .

Norinchukin Bank, The added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 47.60%. The purchase prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91. The stock is now traded at around $237.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 75,896 shares as of .

Norinchukin Bank, The added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 33.73%. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $249.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 99,789 shares as of .

Norinchukin Bank, The added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 41.63%. The purchase prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $197.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 82,322 shares as of .

Norinchukin Bank, The sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53.

Norinchukin Bank, The sold out a holding in Coty Inc. The sale prices were between $2.65 and $4.45, with an estimated average price of $3.79.

Norinchukin Bank, The sold out a holding in Lincoln National Corp. The sale prices were between $30.14 and $39.81, with an estimated average price of $35.72.

Norinchukin Bank, The sold out a holding in H&R Block Inc. The sale prices were between $13.15 and $16.29, with an estimated average price of $14.7.

Norinchukin Bank, The sold out a holding in Kohl's Corp. The sale prices were between $18.41 and $23.82, with an estimated average price of $21.17.