  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC Buys VANGUARD INTL EQUI, The Walt Disney Co, Sells Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Gentex Corp, Johnson & Johnson

November 12, 2020 | About: VWO -0.75% DIS -1.67% LOW -0.01% PM -0.81% COST +0.75%

Ann Arbor, MI, based Investment company Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INTL EQUI, The Walt Disney Co, sells Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Gentex Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Lowe's Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC owns 65 stocks with a total value of $177 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/long+road+investment+counsel%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC
  1. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) - 56,800 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
  2. O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 24,785 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.78%
  3. Stryker Corp (SYK) - 47,660 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.98%
  4. Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) - 43,628 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.62%
  5. CarMax Inc (KMX) - 86,200 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%
New Purchase: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO)

Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $46.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $135.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,175 shares as of .

Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75.

Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $69.99 and $81.94, with an estimated average price of $77.08.

Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76.



Here is the complete portfolio of Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC. Also check out:

1. Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)