Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC Buys VANGUARD INTL EQUI, The Walt Disney Co, Sells Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Gentex Corp, Johnson & Johnson

Ann Arbor, MI, based Investment company Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INTL EQUI, The Walt Disney Co, sells Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Gentex Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Lowe's Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC owns 65 stocks with a total value of $177 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VWO, DIS,
- Added Positions: KMX, DORM, GE, SMG, STT, ABT, EFX, J, WEX, MDY, SPY,
- Reduced Positions: ORLY, APD, GNTX, JNJ, ADP, SYK, ITW, XOM, PFE, SYY, PG, ABBV, CDK, FAST, ACN, ICE, GILD, GOOG, KNX, BDX, RBA, BWA, PYPL, PEP, SU, AMG,
- Sold Out: LOW, PM, COST,
For the details of Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/long+road+investment+counsel%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) - 56,800 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
- O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 24,785 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.78%
- Stryker Corp (SYK) - 47,660 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.98%
- Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) - 43,628 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.62%
- CarMax Inc (KMX) - 86,200 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%
Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $46.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of .New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $135.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,175 shares as of .Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75.Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $69.99 and $81.94, with an estimated average price of $77.08.Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Long Road Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76.
