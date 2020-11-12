Ferguson Shapiro LLC Buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, VANGUARD WORLD FD, ISHARES TRUST, Sells PIMCO ETF TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Ferguson Shapiro LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, VANGUARD WORLD FD, ISHARES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells PIMCO ETF TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES INC, SELECT SECTOR SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ferguson Shapiro LLC. As of 2020Q3, Ferguson Shapiro LLC owns 24 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EDV, IWB, XLI, SHY, BWX, KWEB, MTUM, SOXX, XLK, IWF, QUAL,

EDV, IWB, XLI, SHY, BWX, KWEB, MTUM, SOXX, XLK, IWF, QUAL, Added Positions: IEF, IGV, IHI, AAPL, HD, AMZN,

IEF, IGV, IHI, AAPL, HD, AMZN, Reduced Positions: TLH, TLT, IEI,

TLH, TLT, IEI, Sold Out: LTPZ, TIP, ACWV, XLU, EWT, GLD, EPOL, DUK, XBI, IBB, EWZ, WMT, KR, VZ, ITA, XOM, NUE,

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 359,353 shares, 30.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 163.86% ISHARES TRUST (TLH) - 106,078 shares, 12.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.89% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 88,192 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.77% VANGUARD WORLD FD (EDV) - 81,375 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. New Position ISHARES TRUST (IWB) - 49,336 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. New Position

Ferguson Shapiro LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FD. The purchase prices were between $161.83 and $175.84, with an estimated average price of $168.19. The stock is now traded at around $159.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.35%. The holding were 81,375 shares as of .

Ferguson Shapiro LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $172.08 and $198.62, with an estimated average price of $184.01. The stock is now traded at around $197.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.41%. The holding were 49,336 shares as of .

Ferguson Shapiro LLC initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $67.14 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $74.75. The stock is now traded at around $83.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 66,601 shares as of .

Ferguson Shapiro LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 54,583 shares as of .

Ferguson Shapiro LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $28.71 and $30.08, with an estimated average price of $29.64. The stock is now traded at around $30.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 119,658 shares as of .

Ferguson Shapiro LLC initiated holding in KRANESHARES TR. The purchase prices were between $62.24 and $72.85, with an estimated average price of $67.85. The stock is now traded at around $74.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 43,467 shares as of .

Ferguson Shapiro LLC added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 163.86%. The purchase prices were between $120.94 and $122.81, with an estimated average price of $121.74. The stock is now traded at around $120.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.87%. The holding were 359,353 shares as of .

Ferguson Shapiro LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 154.97%. The purchase prices were between $283.85 and $334.52, with an estimated average price of $300.33. The stock is now traded at around $319.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 17,504 shares as of .

Ferguson Shapiro LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 40.73%. The purchase prices were between $265.46 and $309.31, with an estimated average price of $290.37. The stock is now traded at around $318.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 21,621 shares as of .

Ferguson Shapiro LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 105.40%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 8,865 shares as of .

Ferguson Shapiro LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 101.76%. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $276.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,292 shares as of .

Ferguson Shapiro LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 32.67%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3110.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 199 shares as of .

Ferguson Shapiro LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $83.45 and $89.25, with an estimated average price of $86.93.

Ferguson Shapiro LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6.

Ferguson Shapiro LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES INC. The sale prices were between $87.94 and $94.21, with an estimated average price of $91.4.

Ferguson Shapiro LLC sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $56.7 and $61.49, with an estimated average price of $59.33.

Ferguson Shapiro LLC sold out a holding in MSCI TAIWAN ETF. The sale prices were between $40.69 and $45.93, with an estimated average price of $44.25.

Ferguson Shapiro LLC sold out a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST. The sale prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71.