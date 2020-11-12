Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST, Mercantile Bank Corp, Zillow Group Inc, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, General Electric Co

Investment company Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Mercantile Bank Corp, Zillow Group Inc, Carrier Global Corp, Pentair PLC, sells Verizon Communications Inc, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, General Electric Co, Ford Motor Co, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. owns 64 stocks with a total value of $185 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of SHAKESPEARE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells,

Invesco S P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) - 116,637 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53% VANGUARD ADMIRAL F (VOOV) - 145,070 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.55% ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 129,870 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.97% FIDELITY COV TRS (FBND) - 246,436 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.98% WISDOMTREE TRUST (DWM) - 260,551 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.08%

Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $54.49 and $60.28, with an estimated average price of $57.5. The stock is now traded at around $60.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 18,497 shares as of .

Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Mercantile Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.12 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $23.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 25,834 shares as of .

Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $101.54, with an estimated average price of $77.67. The stock is now traded at around $108.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,637 shares as of .

Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $31.03, with an estimated average price of $28.24. The stock is now traded at around $37.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,285 shares as of .

Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Pentair PLC. The purchase prices were between $36.47 and $46.55, with an estimated average price of $43.48. The stock is now traded at around $51.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,976 shares as of .

Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 33.11%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $148.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,434 shares as of .

Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09.

Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS. The sale prices were between $38.16 and $41.66, with an estimated average price of $40.

Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $5.95 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $6.53.

Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $5.84 and $7.28, with an estimated average price of $6.76.