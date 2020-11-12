SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC Buys Sprott Physical Silver Trust, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, Legg Mason Inc, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Sprott Physical Silver Trust, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, BARCLAYS BANK PLC, sells Cisco Systems Inc, Legg Mason Inc, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR GOLD TRUST, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC owns 565 stocks with a total value of $613 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PSLV, PHYS, VXX, BUI, KLAC, OTRK, VPU, VBR, PNQI, NCLH, ZM, PENN, ODFL, KOR, KOR, BEN, EXAS, XLY, YRCW, PTON, LVGO, XLB, PTSI, PCAR, CMI, CHDN, BGS, TTD, SPOT, FBT, IEMG, IPAC, IWD, TAN, VPL, ILMN, SWM, SHW, MCK, STT, IDXX, MTCH, PEO, DEO, SMH, YUMC, JCI, GXC, WELL, ORAN, MYGN, NEM, PNW, CWST, NRO, KL, ITCI, WEC, SYK, JHB, FHN, HL, BGB, GHY, THW, JRS, CIK, VUZI, BSGM, CIF, BGR, FTK,

PSLV, PHYS, VXX, BUI, KLAC, OTRK, VPU, VBR, PNQI, NCLH, ZM, PENN, ODFL, KOR, KOR, BEN, EXAS, XLY, YRCW, PTON, LVGO, XLB, PTSI, PCAR, CMI, CHDN, BGS, TTD, SPOT, FBT, IEMG, IPAC, IWD, TAN, VPL, ILMN, SWM, SHW, MCK, STT, IDXX, MTCH, PEO, DEO, SMH, YUMC, JCI, GXC, WELL, ORAN, MYGN, NEM, PNW, CWST, NRO, KL, ITCI, WEC, SYK, JHB, FHN, HL, BGB, GHY, THW, JRS, CIK, VUZI, BSGM, CIF, BGR, FTK, Added Positions: SCHP, VIGI, FDX, AMZN, VWO, QQQ, PRU, UPS, VIG, VMBS, LUV, PYPL, FDN, PFE, SPTL, AZN, DOCU, WMB, PGX, SBE, D, TOT, BSV, SCHV, TIP, QCOM, WMT, MA, AYX, DOW, SCHF, CASY, AVGO, DNKN, PANW, SHOP, ONEM, ANGL, GEM, SCHH, VEU, AES, ACTG, AMAT, BP, BAC, BWA, LUMN, CL, SITC, EMN, ENB, EPD, GRMN, IIVI, JNJ, KMB, MCD, MDT, MRK, NGG, ORLY, ORCL, PEP, PG, PEG, REGN, SNV, SYY, TXN, GWW, WBA, ET, UTG, VTA, PM, GM, VEEV, KHC, SQ, UBER, FPE, FTCS, GSIE, ICLN, ITB, KRE, RYT, SCHA, SCHC, SCHO, SCHX, SPLV, SPSB, VCIT, VTV, CB, ACN, AXP, NLY, ADSK, BAX, CAT, SCHW, DLR, ETN, ECL, EMR, EQIX, EXC, NEE, FISV, FCX, GIS, TV, LHX, AIM, HSY, ITW, INTU, MMP, RSG, RAD, SNY, TRV, USB, VLO, VOD, XLNX, YUM, VVR, CLM, ERC, HPI, EAD, PFN, BR, JTD, NXPI, BGH, ZTS, AKTS, OPP, AMLP, EFA, EFAV, GDX, IBB, IEFA, ITA, IWF, VGT, XHB, XLU,

SCHP, VIGI, FDX, AMZN, VWO, QQQ, PRU, UPS, VIG, VMBS, LUV, PYPL, FDN, PFE, SPTL, AZN, DOCU, WMB, PGX, SBE, D, TOT, BSV, SCHV, TIP, QCOM, WMT, MA, AYX, DOW, SCHF, CASY, AVGO, DNKN, PANW, SHOP, ONEM, ANGL, GEM, SCHH, VEU, AES, ACTG, AMAT, BP, BAC, BWA, LUMN, CL, SITC, EMN, ENB, EPD, GRMN, IIVI, JNJ, KMB, MCD, MDT, MRK, NGG, ORLY, ORCL, PEP, PG, PEG, REGN, SNV, SYY, TXN, GWW, WBA, ET, UTG, VTA, PM, GM, VEEV, KHC, SQ, UBER, FPE, FTCS, GSIE, ICLN, ITB, KRE, RYT, SCHA, SCHC, SCHO, SCHX, SPLV, SPSB, VCIT, VTV, CB, ACN, AXP, NLY, ADSK, BAX, CAT, SCHW, DLR, ETN, ECL, EMR, EQIX, EXC, NEE, FISV, FCX, GIS, TV, LHX, AIM, HSY, ITW, INTU, MMP, RSG, RAD, SNY, TRV, USB, VLO, VOD, XLNX, YUM, VVR, CLM, ERC, HPI, EAD, PFN, BR, JTD, NXPI, BGH, ZTS, AKTS, OPP, AMLP, EFA, EFAV, GDX, IBB, IEFA, ITA, IWF, VGT, XHB, XLU, Reduced Positions: AAPL, CSCO, LQD, GLD, T, BA, MSFT, VUG, PCY, PAAS, SH, ABB, PFF, ADBE, MO, KEY, LMT, NFLX, GLDM, SPHD, NOC, TSLA, SCHB, VDE, DGX, CRSP, GH, NYCB, FIVG, CVS, XOM, INTC, IP, TDOC, ROKU, VEA, AEM, F, RDN, CWH, MRNA, HACK, IWM, MTUM, ADI, GE, LAD, MAC, RTX, DAL, V, NOW, EEM, IVV, VTI, AMD, BBY, GLW, CCI, DD, FE, GD, NVDA, NSC, AAXN, DIS, WFC, BX, BABA, CTVA, BIV, FDL, JKD, ROBO, SCHD, SCHE, SCHG, SCHR, SCHZ, SDY, SPY, VNQ, ABT, APD, BDX, VIAC, KO, COP, DHR, EL, GILD, SFST, HON, JPM, KIM, LOW, PBCT, PAA, CRM, SO, SWK, SBUX, TSM, WM, CMG, HTD, CSQ, LULU, STWD, XYL, ABBV, TWLO, IIPR, CARR, OTIS, ARKG, DVY, FNDA, FTA, FTSM, IHI, IJH, IUSG, IYW, JQUA, LGLV, QQQE, SCHM, VCSH, XAR, XLE, XLF, AFL, AMT, ADM, TFC, BCE, BLK, CSX, CNI, CFFN, CERS, CLF, CLX, CMCSA, DE, DPZ, DUK, EW, FAST, GSK, GS, IDN, ISRG, MDU, MET, MU, MS, NKE, PPL, PAYX, LIN, SLB, SRE, SIRI, TJX, TGT, TMO, UL, UNP, X, VTR, ANTM, ZBH, IRBT, DSU, FCO, MCR, MMU, MQY, MVT, FT, PPT, JPS, CHY, NVG, NEA, BHK, EVN, HYT, FTF, BDJ, DSM, CHW, DFS, DG, ACP, KMI, VGI, SPLK, PDI, PCI, CONE, DSL, KIO, EVH, RIV, RA, BLV, BND, BOND, CIBR, CSM, CWB, DBC, DIA, FVD, IAU, IJK, IVW, PJP, PSCH, RSP, SGOL, SLV, SLYV, VOO, XLV,

AAPL, CSCO, LQD, GLD, T, BA, MSFT, VUG, PCY, PAAS, SH, ABB, PFF, ADBE, MO, KEY, LMT, NFLX, GLDM, SPHD, NOC, TSLA, SCHB, VDE, DGX, CRSP, GH, NYCB, FIVG, CVS, XOM, INTC, IP, TDOC, ROKU, VEA, AEM, F, RDN, CWH, MRNA, HACK, IWM, MTUM, ADI, GE, LAD, MAC, RTX, DAL, V, NOW, EEM, IVV, VTI, AMD, BBY, GLW, CCI, DD, FE, GD, NVDA, NSC, AAXN, DIS, WFC, BX, BABA, CTVA, BIV, FDL, JKD, ROBO, SCHD, SCHE, SCHG, SCHR, SCHZ, SDY, SPY, VNQ, ABT, APD, BDX, VIAC, KO, COP, DHR, EL, GILD, SFST, HON, JPM, KIM, LOW, PBCT, PAA, CRM, SO, SWK, SBUX, TSM, WM, CMG, HTD, CSQ, LULU, STWD, XYL, ABBV, TWLO, IIPR, CARR, OTIS, ARKG, DVY, FNDA, FTA, FTSM, IHI, IJH, IUSG, IYW, JQUA, LGLV, QQQE, SCHM, VCSH, XAR, XLE, XLF, AFL, AMT, ADM, TFC, BCE, BLK, CSX, CNI, CFFN, CERS, CLF, CLX, CMCSA, DE, DPZ, DUK, EW, FAST, GSK, GS, IDN, ISRG, MDU, MET, MU, MS, NKE, PPL, PAYX, LIN, SLB, SRE, SIRI, TJX, TGT, TMO, UL, UNP, X, VTR, ANTM, ZBH, IRBT, DSU, FCO, MCR, MMU, MQY, MVT, FT, PPT, JPS, CHY, NVG, NEA, BHK, EVN, HYT, FTF, BDJ, DSM, CHW, DFS, DG, ACP, KMI, VGI, SPLK, PDI, PCI, CONE, DSL, KIO, EVH, RIV, RA, BLV, BND, BOND, CIBR, CSM, CWB, DBC, DIA, FVD, IAU, IJK, IVW, PJP, PSCH, RSP, SGOL, SLV, SLYV, VOO, XLV, Sold Out: LM, NKLA, OLN, ALGN, TSN, BC, CODI, EOG, M, WRLD, LH, EZM, EMB, CORP, TVIX, AMBC, WY, MRO, HIG, MJ, BIDU, FLR, INO, CODX, EDIT, MPC, AMX, BK, STZ, LRCX, DLNG, GDV, APLE, SILV, AOD, ORBC, KRNY, USA, BGCP, TAC, NBRV,

For the details of SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/seacrest+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 459,734 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.79% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 90,272 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.93% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,049 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.93% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,517 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,705 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $6.6 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $8.71. The stock is now traded at around $8.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 667,828 shares as of .

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $14.29 and $16.42, with an estimated average price of $15.25. The stock is now traded at around $14.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 109,320 shares as of .

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BARCLAYS BANK PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.33 and $35.24, with an estimated average price of $27.85. The stock is now traded at around $20.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 46,764 shares as of .

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Utility Infrastructure & Power Opportuni. The purchase prices were between $20.5 and $22.86, with an estimated average price of $21.61. The stock is now traded at around $23.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 45,598 shares as of .

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $171.94 and $216.63, with an estimated average price of $197.53. The stock is now traded at around $233.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,255 shares as of .

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Ontrak Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.48 and $80.32, with an estimated average price of $51.29. The stock is now traded at around $58.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of .

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 53.84%. The purchase prices were between $60.05 and $61.93, with an estimated average price of $61.23. The stock is now traded at around $61.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 137,146 shares as of .

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 221.46%. The purchase prices were between $67.6 and $74.05, with an estimated average price of $71.34. The stock is now traded at around $76.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 31,413 shares as of .

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 166.48%. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $267.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,648 shares as of .

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 253.59%. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $46.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 34,574 shares as of .

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 22.28%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $288.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 16,684 shares as of .

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 204.51%. The purchase prices were between $58.03 and $70.74, with an estimated average price of $65.7. The stock is now traded at around $71.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 18,645 shares as of .

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Legg Mason Inc. The sale prices were between $49.71 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $49.88.

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nikola Corp. The sale prices were between $17.88 and $65.9, with an estimated average price of $39.03.

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Olin Corp. The sale prices were between $9.79 and $12.95, with an estimated average price of $11.57.

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $270.24 and $335.24, with an estimated average price of $304.94.

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $55.58 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $61.61.

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Brunswick Corp. The sale prices were between $58.4 and $72.37, with an estimated average price of $63.75.