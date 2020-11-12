Winslow Capital Management, LLC Buys Texas Instruments Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Shopify Inc, Sells The Home Depot Inc, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Fiserv Inc

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Winslow Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Texas Instruments Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Shopify Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Charter Communications Inc, sells The Home Depot Inc, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Fiserv Inc, GoDaddy Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Winslow Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Winslow Capital Management, LLC owns 55 stocks with a total value of $22.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TXN, LULU, SHOP, CHTR, SQ, SNOW, GRP.U,

TXN, LULU, SHOP, CHTR, SQ, SNOW, GRP.U, Added Positions: COST, IQV, NKE, BSX, TEAM, TRU, ADSK, BFAM, IWF,

COST, IQV, NKE, BSX, TEAM, TRU, ADSK, BFAM, IWF, Reduced Positions: PYPL, UNH, NVDA, WIX, VEEV, FB, V, ADBE, CRM, ABT, BABA, MA, MSFT, EQIX, INTU, LLY, AAPL, MCO, ZTS, RACE, TMO, AZN, CMG, LIN, MSCI, NFLX, BLL, WDAY, AMT, EL, CSGP, ASML, NOW, A,

PYPL, UNH, NVDA, WIX, VEEV, FB, V, ADBE, CRM, ABT, BABA, MA, MSFT, EQIX, INTU, LLY, AAPL, MCO, ZTS, RACE, TMO, AZN, CMG, LIN, MSCI, NFLX, BLL, WDAY, AMT, EL, CSGP, ASML, NOW, A, Sold Out: HD, BMRN, FISV, GDDY,

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 643,031 shares, 9.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 9,211,280 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 14,061,618 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 4,203,950 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54% Facebook Inc (FB) - 3,998,873 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.56%

Winslow Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $147.64, with an estimated average price of $135.83. The stock is now traded at around $154.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 1,955,433 shares as of .

Winslow Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.76 and $398.29, with an estimated average price of $333.7. The stock is now traded at around $329.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 736,730 shares as of .

Winslow Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38. The stock is now traded at around $925.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 229,707 shares as of .

Winslow Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $517.69 and $633.05, with an estimated average price of $589.16. The stock is now traded at around $637.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 251,551 shares as of .

Winslow Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85. The stock is now traded at around $178.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 496,625 shares as of .

Winslow Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.39 and $259.13, with an estimated average price of $238.1. The stock is now traded at around $235.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of .

Winslow Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 86.22%. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $375.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 1,097,045 shares as of .

Winslow Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 31.46%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $169.75, with an estimated average price of $156.54. The stock is now traded at around $167.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,196,712 shares as of .

Winslow Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 32.97%. The purchase prices were between $34.44 and $42.23, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $36.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,458,870 shares as of .

Winslow Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 21.60%. The purchase prices were between $160.75 and $196.41, with an estimated average price of $178.51. The stock is now traded at around $193.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,330,486 shares as of .

Winslow Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc by 24.32%. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $152.04, with an estimated average price of $125.76. The stock is now traded at around $163.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 72,740 shares as of .

Winslow Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51.

Winslow Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $71.87 and $131.03, with an estimated average price of $101.18.

Winslow Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57.

Winslow Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $66.97 and $85.23, with an estimated average price of $75.39.